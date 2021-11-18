Brian Laundrie was reportedly seen alive in Texas, where he allegedly underwent surgery to fix his underbite.

A Twitter account with the handle @ManOfTheLibrary said Gabby Petito's fiance was "seen in Texas recently." It has been nearly a month since authorities found Laundrie's partial skeletal remains in a Florida park.

The Twitter user said Laundrie was seen in Texas "in disguise with the exact same suit and shirt," referring to one of the photos he posted wherein Laundrie and another man who looks like him can be seen wearing almost similar suits.

There is a lot of evidence to suggest that Brian Laundrie got a mandibulectomy to fix his underbite. The mandible portion was planted in the CR with his belongings. He was seen in Texas in disguise with the exact same suit and shirt recently. @FBIDenver @BrianEntin @Nerdy_Addict pic.twitter.com/bwRi8wm3xo — Man of the Library (@ManOfTheLibrary) November 17, 2021

The Twitter user also shared some photos to prove that Laundrie had removed part of his jaw bone after undergoing a mandibulectomy.

In the caption, the Twitter user wrote that "there is a lot of evidence to suggest that Brian Laundrie got a mandibulectomy to fix his underbite," adding that "the mandible portion was planted in the CR [Carlton Reserve] with his belongings."

A mandibulectomy is a medical procedure to remove all or a part of your jaw, while the mandible is the largest bone in the human skull that holds the lower teeth in place.

The online sleuth's claim seemed to imply that Laundrie underwent mandibulectomy weeks after discovering the skeletal remains, and what was removed from Laundrie's skull was possibly planted in the Florida park.

It can be recalled that after a month-long manhunt for their son, the elder Laundries directed the North Port police and the FBI agents to a swampy area in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where Laundrie's partial remains, bag, and notebook were found.

Law enforcement officials earlier said the remains include "a portion of a human skull, badly decomposed." The FBI said the skeletal remains found in the Florida park on October 20 were confirmed to be Laundrie after a review of dental records.

No documents could confirm that Laundrie underwent a mandibulectomy. But some netizens agreed to the theory and noticed how Gabby Petito's fiance had a different nose following the supposed surgery based on the photos shared by @ManOfTheLibrary.

Meanwhile, several netizens disagreed with this theory. A Twitter user said if the anthropologist found Laundrie's DNA "in the skull, then it's all over." Another user said she does not think this claim was based on an FBI report or a photo of all the bones collected.

That might - and I emphasise MIGHT - explain the teeth but they also found a partial skull! If the anthropologist finds his dna in the skull then it’s all over red rover! If not, we’ll talk! — Irina Asanova (@IrinaAsanova1) November 18, 2021

New Photo Catches Chris Laundrie Bringing Notebook, Other Items to Florida Park?

A new photo that recently went viral on Twitter suggested that Brian Laundrie's father, Chris Laundrie, may have planted the notebook, skeletal remains, and other items found in the Florida park.

A photo shared on Twitter by user @johnmarchetti showed that Chris carried a white bag similar to what was discovered at the Florida park. A notebook-shaped object can be seen at the bottom part of the said bag together with some various items inside.

Some netizens claimed it could be the notebook discovered at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, while others also suggest it was a different bag. However, there were reports that Chris' shirt in the photo is similar to what he wore when they joined the search that day.

Family Attorney Disputed Claims of Brian Laundrie's Parents Planting Their Son's Remains, Items

Questions surrounding the timeline of events between Brian Laundrie's parents telling authorities they were going to search for their son and the discovery of his belongings have been raised by many people.

Former chief of detectives Robert Boyce of NYPD earlier told ABC 7 that it's quite strange that the elder Laundries went "to this exact spot" and found the bag and the notebook in this particular area.

Boyce noted that there were just too many strange turns that Laundrie's parents have not been involved in it "to not believe that something is amiss here."

"So, they go to this one remote location, all of a sudden we found something, we found the remains... There's a lot of things here that don't add up to coincidence, so you wonder how they got there and what they knew all along," Boyce said.

But Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, disputed claims that the elder Laundries could have planted their son's remains and personal items, calling it "ludicrous."

"Do you really think that the Laundries has skeletal remains of their son, you know, in a plastic bag, and brought them to present to the [Carlton Reserve]," Bertolino earlier told NewsNation Prime.

He added: "Do you realize how ludicrous that is... How aggravating, how maddening it is to even hear those things?"

The North Port police had also said they were "100 percent confident" that the elder Laundries never brought anything with them into the park when Laundrie's remains and some of his items were discovered.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

The initial autopsy of Laundrie's remains did not uncover a cause or manner of his death, so the remains of Gabby Petito's fiance were sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination. Bertolino said the results of the forensic anthropologist's examination are expected this month.

