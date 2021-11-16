The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie, Steven Bertolino, said Monday that the remains of Gabby Petito's fiance have not been turned over yet to his family.

Bertolino confirmed this detail to ABC 7, saying that the skeletal remains found in a Florida park on October 20 have yet to be released to Laundrie's family. Bertolino added that they have also not been notified of the cause or manner of Laundrie's death.

Brian Laundrie's Remains Autopsy

The FBI earlier announced that the skeletal remains discovered at a swampy area in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 belonged to Brian Laundrie after a "comparison to known dental records." A bag and a notebook were found near the remains.

The initial autopsy of Laundrie's remains did not uncover a cause or manner of his death. Bertolino earlier said the remains of Gabby Petito's fiance were already sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination.

The lawyer noted that the results of the forensic anthropologist's examination are expected this month. Bertolino has said that no funeral service has been planned for Laundrie after his remains are cremated. The lawyer told People that Laundrie's remains would "be cremated and there will be no funeral service."

North Port Police Says Brian Laundrie's Case Is 'Odd'

Brian Laundrie's remains were discovered by the North Port police the same day the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park re-opened after flooding receded in the park. His parents also showed up that day to search for their son, with the police officers and FBI agents meeting them there.

As various speculations build up after Laundrie's remains were found, North Port Police Spokesperson Josh Taylor told ABC 7 that everything about "this case has been odd, so it kind of fits right in."

Questions on how Laundrie died or what was inside the bag and notebook have remained unanswered. According to Taylor, there was enough information gathered that "will paint a very clear picture" of what happened. However, the North Port police said it was all in the hands of the FBI to release this information.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

