A new photo that surfaced on Twitter suggested that Brian Laundrie's father, Chris Laundrie, may have planted the notebook and other items found near skeletal remains in a Florida park.

It can be recalled that after a month-long manhunt for their son, the elder Laundries directed the North Port police and FBI agents to a swampy area in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where Laundrie's remains, white plastic dry bag, and notebook were found.

READ NEXT: Brian Laundrie Case: Here's Why Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Remains Found May Not Be Gabby Petito's Fiance

Chris Laundrie Carries a White Bag with Alleged Notebook

A photo shared on Twitter by user @johnmarchetti showed that Chris Laundrie carried a white bag similar to what was discovered at the Florida park. A rectangular object can be seen at the bottom part of the said bag together with some various items inside.

Some netizens claimed it could be the notebook discovered at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, while others also suggest it was a different bag. However, there were reports that Chris' shirt in the photo is similar to what he wore when they joined the search that day.

A Twitter user said it was "insane" that the public no longer hears anything from authorities about Laundrie's case and the notebook nowadays.

It’s insane we are hearing nothing about this case anymore nothing about the notebook 📒 or anything it’s like this never even happened but I think about it everyday 😒 just mind blowing 🤯 to me — cyndi downs (@CynChic) November 13, 2021

Another user shared her theory about Chris jumping through the bushes "to get to it while Roberta was waiting," and they reunited with "no emotions."

Yes, he jumped through bushes to get to it while Roberta was waiting. Then they reunited and was like ohhh goodie. No emotions. — 🌻 J’nette 🌻 (@BolfJeanette) November 13, 2021

Twitter user @DavesSweeps uploaded a video of Chris searching in the bushes as he found a backpack near his son's skeletal remains and said it was "convenient" for the elder Laundries to find the said bag.

On this episode of the #dirtylaundries#ChrisLaundrie found a bag containing #BrianLaundrie's notebook and items, officers find his backpack on the other side of trail which was near the remains.



"Found a bag" Convenient🤔#justiceforgabby#GabbyPetitoCase#justiceforgabbypetito pic.twitter.com/eZtE7s8TPT — #DavesSweeps (@DavesSweeps) October 21, 2021

TikTok User Claims Brian Laundrie's Parents Know the 'Exact Location' of the Notebook

A Twitter user, known as Olivia, claimed that Chris Laundrie probably knew the exact location of his son's belonging as he made a 90-degree turn and walked into dense woodland while searching in the Florida wilderness, The Sun reported.

Olivia wrote in the caption: "This is crucial. Chris Laundrie took a 90-degree turn from Live Long Trail into dense brush and briers and walked 75 feet directly to Brian's dry pack without stopping."

In the video, a woman said that Chris cut through something that nobody else would have done "unless they were fluent in this area and knew exactly where they were going and what they were looking for."

A man added that Laundrie's dad came exactly where the bag was and where the remains were found.

Laundrie Family Attorney Disputed Claims of Parents Planting Their Son's Remains, Items

Questions surrounding the timeline of events between Brian Laundrie's parents telling authorities they were going to search for their son and the discovery of his belongings have been raised recently by many people.

Former chief of detectives Robert Boyce of NYPD earlier told ABC 7 that it's quite strange that the elder Laundries went "to this exact spot" and found the backpack and the notebook in this particular area.

Boyce noted that there were just too many strange turns that Laundrie's parents have not been involved in it "to not believe that something is amiss here."

"So, they go to this one remote location, all of a sudden we found something, we found the remains... There's a lot of things here that don't add up to coincidence, so you wonder how they got there and what they knew all along," Boyce said.

But Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, disputed claims that the elder Laundries could have planted their son's remains and personal items, calling it "ludicrous."

"Do you really think that the Laundries has skeletal remains of their son, you know, in a plastic bag, and brought them to present to the [Carlton Reserve]," Bertolino earlier told NewsNation Prime.

He added: "Do you realize how ludicrous that is... How aggravating, how maddening it is to even hear those things?"

The North Port police had also said they were "100 percent confident" that the elder Laundries never brought anything with them into the park when Laundrie's remains and some of his items were discovered.

The FBI said the skeletal remains found in the Florida park on October 20 were confirmed to be Laundrie after a review of dental records.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

Meanwhile, the initial autopsy of Laundrie's remains did not uncover a cause or manner of his death. Bertolino said the remains of Gabby Petito's fiance were already sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination.

He noted that the results of the forensic anthropologist's examination are expected this month.

READ MORE: Gabby Petito's Mom Shares Heartbreaking Message After Seeing Documentary About Daughter's Murder in 'Hulu Picks'

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: WFLA Now: Could Brian Laundrie's Notebook be Returned to His Family? - From WFLA News Channel 8