Gabby Petito's mom, Nichole Schmidt, shared a heartbreaking message after seeing a documentary about her daughter in the "Hulu Picks" section when she turned to the streaming site to watch a show.

Expressing her sadness, Schmidt tweeted Sunday: "When you turn on Hulu, and your daughter's story is the recommended show to watch. It's still shocking, feels like I'm outside looking in."

Petito's mom added that "this cannot be our life... We must keep going."

The documentary featured in that Hulu section for the world to see was about Petito's murder. Schmidt included in her tweet the Twitter handles of Petito's dad Joe Petito, her stepfather Jim Schmidt, and Petito's stepmother Tara Petito.

Netizens were quick to pour in messages of support to Petito's mom after her tweet. One Twitter user urged Schmidt to stay strong, saying she has "millions" of people praying for her family.

Another user said: "I cannot imagine your pain. I can understand that it just doesn't feel real. A world is praying for your family's strength and peace."

A third user noted that Hulu also recommended the same content to her, adding that a lot of people were "rallying behind" Schmidt and standing with her.

Gabby Petito's Death

Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when Petito stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

An autopsy was performed on Petito's remains after her body was found. Teton County, Wyoming coroner Brent Blue earlier said that Petito was strangled to death by "human force," and the manner of death was homicide. The cause of death was officially listed as "manual strangulation/throttling."

Blue told CNN that throttling means that "someone was strangled by human force" and "no mechanical force" was involved. He explained that people could be strangled by other means, like individuals on snowmobiles who run into a wire.

"That would be strangling by a mechanical event. But this was, we believe was strangling by a human being," he noted.

When asked how they knew it was a human responsible for Petito's killing, Blue said, "because only humans have opposable thumbs." He added that there was no evidence it was "done by any animal as far as the cause of death."

Blue further noted that Gabby Petito was not pregnant at the time of her death, and her body was left in the wilderness for three to four weeks.

The Wyoming coroner has declined to answer if he suspects that Brian Laundrie was responsible for his fiancee's homicide, saying it will be up to law enforcement to determine that.

Brian Laundrie's Death

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

He has been the subject of a manhunt as investigators searched for clues in Petito's disappearance and death.

The month-long chase for Laundrie came to an end after the FBI announced that the skeletal remains discovered in a Florida park belonged to him.

The remains found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 were confirmed to belong to Laundrie after a "comparison to known dental records."

Steven Bertolino, the attorney for Laundrie's family, said the initial autopsy of Laundrie's remains did not uncover a cause or manner of his death. He noted that the autopsy by the Sarasota County medical examiner did not produce concrete results on Laundrie's death.

Bertolino said the remains of Petito's fiance were already sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination. He noted that the results of the forensic anthropologist's examination are expected this month.

Forensic anthropologists analyze human remains, conduct DNA tests and look for signs of weapon evidence to help determine how a person died, whether accidental, suicide, homicide, or natural.

