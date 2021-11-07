Brian Laundrie's parents allegedly informed the police about the location of their son's remains in exchange for immunity, a source close to Gabby Petito's fiance said.

The source, who claimed to be Laundrie's long-time friend, told The Sun that they believe the elder Laundries "made a deal with the district attorney for immunity."

The anonymous tipster said they believe that Laundrie's parents "struck some sort of secret deal of immunity" either with the Florida district attorney or the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Laundrie's friend noted that the agreement would likely require the elder Laundries to "provide the necessary evidence to close the case" and help authorities locate their son in exchange for "immunity" for possible charges like harboring or assisting.

"Obviously, they [Laundrie's parents] want to save themselves and every little bit they have left," the source said.

Brian Laundrie Family Attorney Disputed 'Deal' Claims

The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie, Steven Bertolino, disputed the claims about the "deal" struck by the elder Laundries.

Bertolino earlier told NBC that there were no deals made between Laundrie's parents and the FBI, Independent reported. Bertolino said there were "charges" discussed, but there was no threat, "no coercion, and no deal was cut."

He further noted that he had "no reason to believe" that Laundrie's parents would be charged with any crimes. Bertolino has also disputed claims that the elder Laundries could have planted their son's remains and personal items, calling it "ludicrous."

"Do you really think that the Laundries has skeletal remains of their son, you know, in a plastic bag, and brought them to present to the [Carlton Reserve]," Bertolino told NewsNation Prime.

He added: "Do you realize how ludicrous that is... How aggravating, how maddening it is to even hear those things?"

The North Port police had also said they were "100 percent confident" that elder Laundries never brought anything with them into the park when Laundrie's remains and some of his items were discovered.

It can be recalled that after a month-long manhunt for their son, Christopher and Roberta Laundries directed the North Port police and FBI agents to a swampy area of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where Laundrie's remains, backpack, and notebook were found.

The FBI said the skeletal remains found on October 20 were confirmed to be Laundrie after a review of dental records.

Brian Laundrie's Death

Brian Laundrie has been the subject of a manhunt as investigators searched for clues in Gabby Petito's disappearance and death. The chase for Laundrie came to an end after the FBI announced that the skeletal remains discovered in the Florida park belonged to him.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

