The woman who earlier claimed to be Brian Laundrie's ex-girlfriend has admitted that it was all a hoax as she made it all up.

The woman, who has been going by the name of Gabriella Darling on social media, earlier claimed that she had previously dated Laundrie before the latter dated Gabby Petito.

According to The Sun, the woman has seemed to admit that she was lying after stating she's "not involved with anything that has to do with Brian or Gabby."

Darling's statement came after several reports surfaced this week that she was making the whole story up after the Laundrie family said they did not know her, OK Magazine reported.

The Sun reported that the woman was visited by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), but the bureau declined to comment regarding the visit.

Brian Laundrie Family Furious At 'Ex-Girlfriend' of Gabby Petito's Fiance

Brian Laundrie's family was not happy with Gabriella Darling's claim of being the ex-girlfriend of Gabby Petito's fiance. They said she's nothing more than an imposter.

At first, Darling reportedly shared on social media about Laundrie being "narcissistic" and controlling ways. But after Laundrie's remains were found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, she suddenly played the role of a woman who grieves over the death of a man she once loved.

Darling even posted a lengthy post on Instagram after Laundrie's remains were found. But a source close to the Laundrie family told The Sun that Laundrie's parents and her sister, Cassie, have no idea who the woman was.

April Valenzuela, who has a mutual friend with the Laundrie family, told the outlet that she spoke to Darling for two hours over the phone.

Valenzuela, who has a background as a rape crisis counselor who worked with trauma victims, said she believed the woman at first and wanted to help the woman cope with her grief.

And then she learned that the Laundries had never met Darling. Valenzuela said it was not only her mutual friend with the Laundrie family who does not believe in Darling's stories but also Cassie, who was "furious" over the stories of the alleged "fake" girlfriend of Laundrie.

"It was messed up, and it made Cassie so mad," Valenzuela said. She added that Darling suddenly ignored her after confronting her with Cassie's claims that the Laundrie family had never met her.

"She never called me. She messaged me and told me that her family's attorney told her not to talk to anyone," Valenzuela noted.

Aside from the Laundrie family, the North Port police said they were also not familiar with Gabriella Darling.

Investigators Hope Brian Laundrie's 'Digital Footprint' Will Provide 'Clues'

Police were hoping that Brian Laundrie's "digital footprint" and phones would provide clues or contain never-before-seen information about his and Gabby Petito's death.

According to North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor, Laundrie's social media profiles will be included in the investigation.

"Everything that's been gathered in digital information, the digital footprint that's never been revealed that will certainly be a part of [the FBI's] entire case," Taylor noted.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

