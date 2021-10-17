Gabby Petito's parents on Sunday said that Brian Laundrie's "quiet and polite" appearance had deceived them.

In an interview with the Australian television newsmagazine show "60 Minutes," Petito's mom, Nichole Schmidt, said Laundrie "seemed like a nice guy," and thought he would take care of her daughter.

"He's [Laundrie] very polite and quiet," Nichole Schmidt noted, adding that Laundrie would even read books to "her little one at night."

Petito's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, said every time Laundrie would come over, he was polite and talked to their other children, who also liked him.

When Petito embarked on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie and blogged about the trek on social media, Petito's mom said she reminded her daughter to be careful, be aware of her surroundings, and told her not to trust anybody.

Although she was worried, Nichole Schmidt admitted that she still felt safe because Petito was with Laundrie.

"I felt like she [Gabby Petito] would be OK... I thought he [Brian Laundrie] would take care of her," she noted.

Petito's father, Joe Petito, said her daughter did look happy but noted that "as we look more and more into this, it might not have been as great as people online perceived."

Petito's parents said they wanted to see Brian Laundrie behind bars and spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jim Schmidt said they wanted "vengeance and justice" and for Petito's fiance "to pay for his crimes."

"I just want to get him in a cell for the rest of his life," Nichole Schmidt added.

Gabby Petito Foundation Starts First Fundraiser in New York

Fox News reported that the first fundraiser event for the Gabby Petito Foundation kicked off on Sunday.

According to staff members and volunteers, around 200 people dropped by at the planned six-hour event at 89 North in Patchogue, New York.

To enter the event, attendees should give a $20 donation fee. Aside from the music, raffles, food, and donations, a metal bracelet engraved with "Justice for Gabby" was also being sold at the event for $20.

The said foundation founded by Petito's parents aims to help the families of other missing persons. Firefighters from Blue Point Fire Department, where Petito's stepfather is currently the active ex-chief, were among those who arrived to help in the event.

"We're volunteering to help out a good cause," Blue Point Fire Department Assistant Chief Sean Meehan said, adding that Petito "is one of their family members," and they would help in any way they could.

The family's attorney said the fundraiser raised around $13,700 for the Gabby Petito foundation.

Florida Cops Warn Protesters to Stop Harassing Brian Laundrie's Parents

Meanwhile, officers from the North Port Police Department on Sunday warned the protesters at Brian Laundrie's home not to harass the parents of the Florida fugitive, The Daily Mail reported.

Police arrived at the scene to caution YouTuber Marissa Zdazinsky, who approached the Laundrie family's home twice and left pictures of Petito on the doorstep, and other protesters to keep their distance.

Police also asked them to stop using bullhorns to annoy the elder Laundries. The warning from the officers came after Laundrie's father, Christopher Laundrie, was seen over the weekend clearing out parts of a tribute to Petito erected on the family's lawn.

Laundrie's parents are under pressure to help police find their son, who remains on the loose.

The elder Laundries said they last saw their son on September 13, leaving home to go to the Carlton Reserve area for a hike. They announced that he was missing on September 17.

Petito disappeared during the cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

Last week, Wyoming coroner Brent Blue announced that Gabby Petito was strangled to death by "human force," and the manner of death was homicide.

The FBI has already issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie but over debit card fraud.

