President Joe Biden held an emergency meeting on Sunday night with his COVID advisory team as two cases of COVID-19 patients in Canada possess the Omicron variant.

The emergency meeting happened after the president returned from his Thanksgiving break in Massachusetts, The Daily Mail reported.

When asked when if he is considering an additional travel ban, Biden did not blatantly expose his plans concerning travels but noted that he has "more to say" about the country's response on the new COVID variant.

It can be recalled that the U.S. issued a travel ban on South Africa and seven other nations on Saturday in response to the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

However, the U.S. did not include Nigeria in the travel ban, the country where the two Canadians who tested positive for the Omicron variant recently went to, New York Post reported.

READ NEXT: Dr. Anthony Fauci Says COVID Variant Omicron Might Evade Protections Gained by Vaccination, Previous Infection

White House Urges Public to Get Booster Shots

As President Joe Biden met with his COVID advisory panel in the Oval Office on Sunday, the White House took to social media the same day to give updates on the said meeting, and urge the Americans to get their booster shots.

Dr. Fauci also reiterated that boosters for fully vaccinated individuals provide the strongest available protection from COVID. The COVID Response Team’s immediate recommendation to all vaccinated adults is to get a booster shot as soon as possible. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2021

In a Tweet, the White House noted that President Biden met with Dr. Anthony Fauci and that the expert pointed out that booster shots provide "strongest available protection from COVID," and their COVID response team recommends the booster shot to fully vaccinated adults.

"The COVID Response Team's immediate recommendation to all vaccinated adults is to get a booster shot as soon as possible," The White House said.

The White House also said that Dr. Fauci informed the chief executive on Sunday, that "definitive information" on the Omicron's transmissibility, severity, and its other characteristics may take approximately "two more weeks" to be obtained. However, the nation's top infectious disease expert noted that existing vaccines likely provide a degree of protection against "severe causes."

The President will provide an update about the new variant and the US response on Monday. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2021

The Feds then revelead that Joe Biden will provide na update on Omicron variant on Monday.

2 Cases of Omicron COVID, Detected in Canada

The Omicron variant was detected in two individuals from Canada, who recently traveled from Nigeria. Both cases were reported from the province of Ontario.

"Today, the province of Ontario has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID 19 in Ottawa, both of which were reported in individuals with recent travel from Nigeria, Candian officials said in a statement, underscoring that the Ottawa Public Health is conducting case and contact management.

The officials also pointed out that the two individuals stricken with the Omicron variant were placed in isolation.

Just like the U.S., Canada has also imposed a travel ban on South Africa and other nations in response to the Omicron variant. However, both countries have not yet included Nigeria in the ban, despite the cases on Sunday.

In the U.S., no new rules on testing were placed on or before travel. The Daily Mail noted that Americans can still fly from the "banned" countries.

READ NEXT: DOJ to 'Vigorously Defend' Pres. Joe Biden's Workplace Vaccine Mandate After Appeals Court Extends Block on It

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: COVID-19: Scientists say Omicron Could be the Worst COVID-19 Variant yet - From Global News