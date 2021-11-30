● Expodefensa, a fair organized by the Colombian Ministry of Defense, COGES, CODALTEC, and Corferias, becomes the epicenter of knowledge and technological innovations in security and defense

● The fair will have the participation of 226 exhibitors, 70% of them international.

● Corferias will require the card and/or digital certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 that evidences at least the beginning of the vaccination schedule for all persons entering the fairgrounds.

The latest technologies in design and development in unmanned aviation and advances in armor systems, maintenance, and operation, as well as new security equipment being developed by the defense industry sector, will be highlighted during Expodefensa 2021 to be held from November 29 to December 1 at Corferias.

The inauguration event will be attended by renowned personalities of the colombian Government, the security forces, businessmen, investors, national and international experts, and special guests.

Expodefensa 2021 is cataloged as the international fair of major reference for Latin America and the Caribbean due to its trajectory, experience, recognition, and also for becoming a space for exchange that covers numerous and diverse security and defense topics with remarkable colombian and international panelists.

Iván Hidalgo, Manager of the Aeronautical Industry Corporation, CIAC, points out that: "In the present edition, the advances in the armor systems will be exhibited, as well as the work done to strengthen the capacities of the maintenance, repair and overhaul systems known as MRO for both the civil and military sectors in the ATR-737 and A320 aircraft, which are the ones that operate the most in the country".

This is how Corferias becomes an ideal scenario to talk about the latest technological advances that respond to the needs of defense: land, air, maritime, and also the place where everything related to the actions and efforts aimed at security issues will be exposed: police, gendarmerie and civil protection.

Colonel (RA), Cesar Felipe Leon, Manager of the High Defense Corporation for Technology, CODALTEC, says that in the development of the agenda will be announced to the academic community and public and private research, concepts of radar technology and its applications in integrated surveillance systems.

"These presentations will be made by national and international experts who will present short papers that will allow attendees to learn about this powerful technology," said León.

Therefore, in this fair's version will be presented for the first time the advances made by the colombian Air Force with its multipurpose command and control system "Horus", software that integrates radar signals in a georeferenced platform, allowing the visualization of the information emitted by aeronautical sensors in a single graphical interface, ensuring the control of any aircraft that enters the coverage area of the integrated radar and eases the performance of surveillance, command, and control of military operations.

A high-flying academic agenda

The organizers of Expodefensa 2021 have taken great care to present an interesting academic agenda that will impact the participants on each day with a select team of national and international speakers who will talk about trends, challenges and also about the vision of future security and defense developments, for a safer region.

Rodrigo Salazar, General Manager in charge of Indumil, said that the company will launch the latest version of the "Cordova" 9x19 millimeter striker-fired pistol at this business platform, which represents the final design after being perfected and is already being promoted in international markets. Likewise, the mobile robotic platform that after more than nine years of research and development is a reality. "All these equipment and weapons are manufactured one hundred percent with national materials," explains Salazar.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the event is a valuable opportunity for the promotion of national industry, especially Colombian SMEs since the fairgrounds will bring together the greatest exponents of the sector, entrepreneurs, and numerous international delegations.

Colombia, the country that invests the most in defense and security in the region

During 2020, public spending on security and defense reached $99 billion, being this sector one of the most strengthened in security and defense strategies, according to data from Forecast International. National defense GDP is close to 3.2%, followed by Ecuador with 2.4%; Uruguay with 2%; Chile with 1.9%; Bolivia with 1.7%; Honduras with 1.5% and Brazil with 1.4%, reveals the international firm.

During the event, which will be held at the fairgrounds, it will be possible to learn about advances in areas such as modernization of conventional military inventories, UAV/UGV vehicles, and helicopters, radars, and surveillance equipment, among other topics of interest.

