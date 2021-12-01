"Hamilton" stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones have reportedly called off their engagement. But the couple has yet to confirm it.

The news came a day after a TikTok video alleged that the Latino actor was at a strip club with another woman, BuzzFeed reported.

The viral TikTok video, posted by @dearjane1, has been seen over a million times. The account shares anonymous stories about celebrities.

The TikToker explained that a dancer at the club saw Ramos and another woman. They were reportedly "sitting on stage, tipping the dancers, and being all over each other."

The TikToker noted that she recognized Ramos and Googled him, and it was then that she discovered that the actor was engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Jones, who was allegedly not the woman he was with.

The TikTok video did not cite Ramos by name. However, it included an edited People article about the couple. It also had blurry footage from inside the club, showing a man and a woman sitting close to the stage.

Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones End Their Engagement

A source confirmed that Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones have broken up after six years together and "previously ended" their engagement. However, the source did not specify a timeline, according to a Page Six report.

Another insider told Page Six Tuesday that the wedding invites had just gone out a few weeks ago. The Hamilton actors' representatives did not comment on the matter, while the couple has not publicly commented about the reported split.

Social media users were keen to notice that Jones appeared to delete her celebrator Instagram post for Ramos' November 1 birthday after the reported breakup, according to Us Magazine.

Jones has also not posted photos of her and Ramos together on Instagram recently. However, she praised him over his role in "In the Heights" last June.

In July, Ramos wrote a birthday tribute for Jones and said in his post to "keep touching this earth Queen. HBD."

Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones' Relationship

The couple had reportedly met during rehearsals for Hamilton in 2015 when it was still off-Broadway. Anthony Ramos portrayed John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway production, while Jones starred as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

They then started dating shortly after. Ramos and Jones got engaged in 2018. The actors announced their engagement in January 2019 when Ramos shared a photo revealing their engagement in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Jones also showed off her engagement ring in the photo, according to a People report. Jones is the daughter of "This is Us" star Ron Cephas Jones.

Jones attended the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City on Monday night. She was with her Hamilton costar, Daveed Diggs, for their series "Blindspotting." It was nominated for a breakthrough series award.

Meanwhile, Ramos will next be seen in the "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" and the series "Fables," which would also star Ricky Gervais, Natasha Lyonne, and Jemaine Clement.

Ramos did not attend the Gotham Awards. On his Instagram stories, the Hamilton actor said he was watching Lil Buck perform at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London.

