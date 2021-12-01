US President Biden Says Admin Can do More Against HIV/AIDS | New Strategy Involves HIV/AIDS Criminalization Laws and More

U.S. President Joe Biden is currently making huge efforts to solve the current COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from this health issue, America is also facing another crisis against HIV/AIDS.

Since medical experts are becoming concerned because the infected cases are now rising, POTUS announced the U.S. administration's plan against this disease.

The new anti-HIV/AIDS strategy was announced on Wednesday, December 1. According to USA Today's latest report, the new effort aims to prevent or reduce infected cases in older U.S. residents.

Right now, more than 1.2 million Americans, around the age of 50, are suffering from HIV.

US President Biden's New Anti-HIV/AIDS Strategy

The new strategy of the Biden administration includes different activities that could reduce the rising HIV/AIDS cases in the nation.

The plan states that POTUS would address issues that make HIV/AIDS harder to neutralize, such as encouraging HIV criminalization laws.

For those who don't know these health laws, they focus on prosecuting individuals who are tested positive for HIV. On the other hand, the American leader added that they will also address homelessness, which is one of the main factors making HIV/AIDS more difficult to prevent.

"This is one area where we can get a lot more done, quickly," said Biden in the recent White House event.

"You all demanded - demanded - to be a treaty with dignity and with equity. We're going to finish this fight," added the U.S. president.

If you want to see more details, you can visit this link.

How Dangerous is HIV/AIDS?

MayoClinic explained that HIV is a sexually transmitted infection or STI. It will spread within your body if you contracted infected blood from your partner.

However, there are some unfortunate cases where HIV is passed down from mother to child. If you don't take proper medication, health experts said that it could lead to AIDS, which can totally weaken your immune system.

Once that happens, you can also catch other diseases since your body's natural protection is no longer efficient. If you already have AIDS, you will experience the following symptoms:

Weight loss

Skin rashes or bumps

Recurring fever

Chronic diarrhea

Persistent, unexplained fatigue

Swollen lymph glands

Persistent white spots or unusual lesions on your tongue or in your mouth

