Hunter Biden has reportedly made his father, U.S. President Joe Biden, the butt of the joke when he exchanged text messages with his therapist joking that Biden had dementia in 2019, according to a new book.

The book entitled "Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide" was released on Tuesday, a year after Hunter's laptop was first reported on and censored by Big Tech, according to a Fox News report.

Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist Miranda Devine wrote the book.

Hunter was reportedly exchanging text messages with his therapist, Keith Ablow, a few months before Biden launched his presidential campaign in early January 2019.

The two were discussing Democratic presidential candidates when Ablow said that "your dad is the answer."

Hunter's therapist and friend mockingly said that "any man who can triumph over dementia is a giant." He then added what his dad could do for the nation's needed recovery.

Hunter replied to his therapist and said that he was "such an a-hole" but that it made him laugh out loud.

Ablow was close to the president's son and had also served as his landlord once, according to the book.

READ NEXT: New Video of Hunter Biden Shows the President's Son Saying Russian Drug Dealers Stole His Laptop for Blackmail

Hunter Biden in The Book

The book claimed that Ablow and Hunter discussed hosting a podcast together in February 2019, with Hunter saying that his father will be their first guest, according to The Daily Wire report.

Ablow once diagnosed Biden as having "early-onset dementia" during a 2012 appearance on Fox News.

The Drug Enforcement Administration raided Ablow's office in February 2020. He was never charged over the raid, but agents seized a second laptop belonging to Hunter.

The authorities found the laptop locked in a safe in the basement. The book noted that Hunter left it behind just as he had done in Delaware.

The Massachusetts Board of Medicine suspended Ablow's medical license on May 15, 2019, after he allegedly "engaged in sexual activity and boundary violations" with several of his patients, according to a Daily Caller report.

Ablow had also diverted controlled substances from patients and engaged in disruptive behavior.

The therapist had also displayed and pointed a firearm on multiple occasions, scaring an employee.

U.S. President Joe Biden's Health

White House physician Kevin O'Connor noted that Biden remains fit for duty after his first physical examination while in office, according to a CNBC report.

However, O'Connor also reported that a single benign-appearing polyp was removed from Biden's colon during a routine colonoscopy, which required him to be placed under anesthesia.

Biden is the oldest person ever to be sworn in as the president of the United States.

The president had taken his physical exam at Walter Reed National Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris when he was under anesthesia. Harris became the first female acting president in U.S. history.

The president resumed his role before noon, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

READ MORE: Pres. Joe Biden, a 'Direct Beneficiary' of His Son Hunter Biden's Foreign Deals, Says Head of Government Accountability Institute

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: New details emerge linking Hunter Biden to China's payroll - from Fox Business





