A court in Mexico has ordered a suspension on the arrest of Laisha Oseguera, the daughter of Jalisco cartel leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, despite intelligence reports that she was involved in the kidnapping of two soldiers.

According to Daily Mail, the kidnapping of the two members of the Navy happened after Laisha's mother was detained on money laundering charges last month.

Seventh District Court Judge Julio Sena issued the provisional suspension that prohibits Laisha from being arrested for crimes that do not need pretrial detention. However, the court would dismiss the order if she fails to pay a $234 fee.

Sena is expected to preside over a hearing on Wednesday to review reports from officials and determine if an arrest warrant will be issued for El Mencho's daughter and her boyfriend Christian Gutierrez for allegedly orchestrating the November 15 kidnapping.

Laisha Oseguera and Christian Gutierrez were accused of ordering the abduction of the two sailors at a Walmart parking lot in Zapopan, Jalisco, just hours after her mother, Rosalinda Gonzalez, had been arrested.

The sailors were accompanying a Navy captain who went inside the store while they remained in the vehicle before they were kidnapped.

The military said Gutierrez was inside the Walmart while the abduction took place. And after the sailors were kidnapped, he and El Mencho's daughter reportedly escaped.

The sailors were found kneeling on the side of a road by police officers who were patrolling a neighborhood in Puerto Vallarta on November 19. The Navy noted that the female sailor was unharmed. However, the male sailor was beaten by their captors.

Laisha Oseguera is the youngest among the three children of El Mencho with Gonzalez.

The Arrest of El Mencho's Wife Rosalinda Gonzalez

Rosalinda Gonzalez, known by her alias "La Jefa" or "the Boss," was arrested by the military in Zapopan on November 15, El Pais reported

According to Mexico's defense ministry, Gonzalez is facing charges for several crimes, including her involvement in the "illicit financial operation" of the Jalisco cartel.

Security forces previously arrested La Jefa in May 2018. However, she was released four months later after paying an $82,000 bail bond. At the time, the judge ruled that there was not enough evidence to try her on money laundering charges.

A Mexican official earlier said the government expressed concerns regarding the arrest of Gonzalez as it could provoke a reaction from her husband's Jalisco cartel or Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Gonzalez's criminal career started with her uncle and family patriarch, Armando Valencia, alias "El Maradona," who founded the Milenio cartel, one of the most powerful cartels in the 1990s.

The Mexican drug cartel business initially focused on marijuana and Colombian cocaine and then moved to synthetic drugs. The marriage of Rosalinda and El Mencho has reportedly sealed the union of two powerful clans, combining weapons from his side and money from hers.

The Arrest of Jalisco Cartel Boss' Daughter 'La Negra'

El Mencho's daughter, Jessica Johanna Oseguera, alias "La Negra," was also arrested in February 2020, Reuters reported. Jessica Oseguera was walking into the Washington D.C. courthouse to attend her brother's hearing when she was arrested.

La Negra was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on June 11 for her role in laundering money for her father's Jalisco cartel.

La Negra's brother is Ruben Oseguera, who is known to inherit the Jalisco cartel throne from his father in Mexico. He was known as "El Menchito."

El Menchito was accused of distributing cocaine and methamphetamine in the U.S. from 2007 to February 2017. He remains in jail, awaiting trial.

Their father, El Mencho, continues to evade capture, and the U.S. government offers a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest. He remains to be the most elusive criminal and is reportedly hiding in Mexico.

El Mencho heads the Jalisco cartel, which had approximately 5,000 members and was allegedly involved in mass graves, kidnappings, acid baths, and video recording beheadings.

