Los Angeles socialite and philanthropist Rebecca Grossman finally appeared in court Wednesday, 14 months after she allegedly ran over and killed two young brothers.

However, a judge postponed the preliminary hearing because Grossman's lawyer was sick. The Daily Mail reported that the socialite's lawyer, Richard Sutton, is seriously ill and would no longer handle the case.

Judge Shellie Samuels was then forced to postpone the hearing again to give the 58-year-old socialite time to find a new lawyer.

According to California News Times, Samuels apologized to the victims' family, who were present at the hearing in a Van Nuys court in Los Angeles.

"I'm sorry... but my hands are tied," Samuels told the family. The judge noted that she knew the parents were enduring "torture" and "heartbreak" while the case went on.

"It's been a year and two months since it happened... The victims' family needs this case to go forward," the judge said.

Samuels has already blasted the socialite for not showing up in her previous five scheduled court appearances. In a September 14 hearing, the judge noted that she had never seen Grossman since she had not been to court once.

Samuels then said: "We can't keep continuing this. This is a serious case. These victims lost two children. It's detrimental to them that this is taking so long."

California Judge Sets New Date for Los Angeles Socialite's Hearing

Judge Shellie Samuels has scheduled a new hearing for January 7 and told Rebecca Grossman that she wants her and her "new attorney here." The preliminary hearing has been set "no later than March next year."

The new attorney has two months to prepare for the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present evidence for the judge to review and decide if it's compelling enough to order Grossman to stand trial.

Grossman arrived at the court with her plastic surgeon husband, Peter Grossman. The socialite was released on a $2 million bail in late September last year after being arrested for a suspected DUI crash that killed 11-year-old Mark Iskander and 9-year-old Jacob Iskander, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Charges Against Los Angeles Socialite Rebecca Grossman

Rebecca Grossman was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death after a fatal crash on September 29 last year.

According to People, Grossman, a co-founder and chair of the Grossman Burn Foundation, was accused of speeding through a crosswalk in Westlake Village, hitting the two boys with her car while they were crossing the street with their parents.

"After allegedly striking the children, Grossman allegedly continued driving, eventually stopping about one-quarter mile away from the scene when her car engine cutoff," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

If convicted, the DA's office noted that the socialite could receive a sentence of up to 34 years to life in prison. Until now, Rebecca Grossman has not been charged with driving under the influence.

