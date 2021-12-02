The U.S. saw six new cases of Omicron COVID on Thursday as concerns continue to grow about the latest coronavirus variant that was first detected in South Africa.

According to reports, one case of the Omicron variant was detected in Colorado, while the remaining five were in the state of New York.

READ NEXT: Pres. Joe Biden Says There Will Be No Lockdowns; Focus Will Be on Vaccination and Boosters as U.S. Prepares for Winter

6 New Omicron Cases in the U.S. From Colorado and New York

According to KKTV, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced that the health experts in their state detected the first Omicron case from Arapahoe County, making them the third state to have the latest variant of COVID.

Colorado experts revealed that the Omicron-positive individual was a woman, who recently traveled to Africa. Authorities confirmed that the unnamed woman was fully vaccinated, but she was not yet able to get the booster shot.

Despite being fully vaccinated, the woman was reported to exhibit mild symptoms of COVID. CDPHE noted that the woman is currently isolating and "recuperating" at her home. The woman's close contact was reported to test negative against the disease.

The CDPHE asked international travelers to be tested three to five days after their return with a molecular PCR test regardless of their symptoms and vaccination history.

Meanwhile, New York recorded five cases of COVID with Omicron Variant, which was announced by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul, Fox News reported.

According to the New York Governor, one case was detected in Brooklyn, two cases from Queens, one from Suffolk County, and another one from Long Island.

Gov. Hochul says of the 5 Omicron variant cases in New York:

1) 67 year old female in Suffolk County who returned from South Africa and had at least one dose of the vaccine

2 and 3) Queens-based residents

4) Brooklyn resident

5) Another traveler case in NYC — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) December 2, 2021

New York Times correspondent Emma Fitzsimmons said that Governor Hochul shared details on some of the Omicron-stricken patients from their state, revealing that the Suffolk county patient was a 67-year-old female who traveled to South Africa. The elderly were reported to have at least a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant.



Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread.



Get your vaccine. Get your booster. Wear your mask. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 2, 2021

Despite the number of Omicron variant cases, Hochul pointed out that their announcement does not cause an alarm for the New York residents.

"Let me be clear. This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread," Hochul emphasized.

The New York Governor also urged the New York citizen to get vaccinated, get the booster shots, and wear their face mask, as they were the fourth state to record the omicron variant.

Other Omicron Cases in the U.S.

The cases from Colorado and New York came a day after the first Omicron case was detected in California.

Dr. Anthony Fauci pointed out on Wednesday that the California resident who was stricken by the latest COVID variant came back from South Africa on November 22, adding that the traveler was fully vaccinated, but not yet boosted.

Fauci furthered that the individual was still in quarantine, and the close contact of the individual tested negative for the disease.

Despite theOmicron variant's emergence in the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that he will not "intensify" the public health restriction in California.

Aside from New York, Colorado, and California, another case of the Omicron variant was also detected in Minnesota. The man who tested positive for the variant reportedly traveled to New York in November for an anime convention.

READ NEXT: VP Kamala Harris Comments on the Exit of Her Chief Spokesperson; Says She 'Can't Wait to See' What the Top Aide Will Do Next

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Omicron Variant Confirmed in US - From Good Morning America