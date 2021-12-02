Vice President Kamala Harris commented on the exit of one of her top aides, Symone Sanders, on Thursday, as she tried to "tramp down" the rumors and tensions surrounding her office.

The vice president made her comments about Sanders while she was in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a tour at a public transport facility, The Daily Mail reported. The vice president is also scheduled to give a speech about the bipartisan infrastructure bill with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"I can't wait to see what she [Symone Sanders] will do next. I know that it's been three years jumping on and off planes, going around the country," Kamala Harris said.

The vice president also added that she "loves" Sanders and that she meant that "sincerely."

Harris then declined to address other questions regarding the departures of her aids in her office.

Aside from Symone Sanders, two other top aids of Kamala Harris also expressed their plans to exit the Office of the Vice President.

Harris' director of press operations, Peter Velz, and deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs, Vince Evans, also expressed their plans to exit.

Velz and Evans are both expected to assume positions in or close to the administration.

Kamala Harris' Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders to Exit Post

Symone Sanders was reportedly leaving her post by the end of the year, The Guardian reported. Sanders did not give the reason why she decided to leave her post. The chief spokesperson also did not provide where she intends to go next after her resignation.

As Sanders decided to part ways with Kamala Harris, a spokesperson of the vice president issued a statement regarding her exit.

"Symone has served honorably for three years. The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this administration. She is a valued member of the White House and a team player - she will be missed," the statement wrote.

Symone Sander joined the vice president's office after spending the 2020 presidential campaign as senior adviser to President Biden. Aside from being Harris' chief spokesperson, she also served as the press secretary to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders during his 2016 campaign for the Democrats' presidential nomination that year.

Other Aids Who Resigned on Kamala Harris' Office

Chief Symone Sanders was not the first top aide of Kamala Harris to tout her exit from her post. On November 18, the vice president's communication director, Ashley Etienne also touted her exit. Etienne did not discuss her reasons for the exit, but she said that she will "pursue other opportunities."

The resignations came as rumors of "friction" between Harris and Biden surfaced, as well as stories that the vice president felt "sidelined" in the job as the president prepares to launch his campaign for a second term.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki denied the alleged "friction" between the top executives, calling Kamala Harris a "vital partner" to President Joe Biden.

