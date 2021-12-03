Apple TV+ 'Ghosted' Replaces Scarlett Johansson With Ana de Armas! Here's the Reason Behind the Role Change

Apple TV+'s upcoming romantic action-adventure film "Ghosted" will no longer include Scarlett Johansson. The subscription streaming service announced that the famous Black Widow actress would be replaced by Ana de Armas, a popular Cuban-Spanish actress.

For those worried about Chris Evans' new partner in the upcoming movie, you can assure that they would have great chemistry since they already teamed up in another film titled "Knives Out," which is also an action comedy film.

Meanwhile, another big news arrived as Dexter Fletcher is confirmed to manage "Ghosted." He will work with Evans, who will also act as the producer. Ana would also work with them since she would also be the film's executive producer, as reported by Deadline.

Why Apple TV+ 'Ghosted' Removes Scarlett Johansson?

According to Patently Apple's latest report, Johansson was replaced by de Armas since she has a scheduling issue. This sudden change of actress was made since the production team handling the film, Skydance, is expected to put the new movie into production by February 2022.

READ MORE: 'Hamilton' Stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones Split After TikToker Claims He's With Another Woman at Strip Club

Chris Evans and Ana would definitely have a great synergy since they already starred together in many movies, such as "No Time To Die."

On the other hand, Scarlett's replacement also acted with Ryan Gosling. Meanwhile, rumors also claimed that she could be played as one of the lead actresses in the alleged "John Wick" spinoff, "Ballerina."

Other Details of 'Ghosted'

Looper reported that the February 2022 production is just the estimated time frame for the creation of the new "Ghosted" movie.

On the other hand, various speculations claimed that the new film could hit the cinemas around 2023. This new movie is now in the works, thanks to Apple's efforts.

"Apple Studios is working on a Romantic Adventure starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans," announced the giant tech company via its official blog post.

The new Apple Original Films acquired "Ghosted," which is considered a high-profile project. Since this is the case, you can expect that the new movie would be a high-concept romantic action-adventure film.

As of the moment, actresses, actors, and other things in the film could still change. The best thing you can do right now is to wait for Apple TV+'s further announcements. You can click this link to see more details.

Related Article: Alec Baldwin Says He Has Nothing to Hide and Feels 'No' Guilt Over Fatal Shooting of Halyna Hutchins on 'Rust' Set