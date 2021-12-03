Alec Baldwin said he has nothing to hide, and he feels no guilt over the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie "Rust" in New Mexico.

Baldwin sat down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos for his first interview since the incident in October. In the interview broadcast Thursday, Stephanopoulos asked the Hollywood actor if he felt "guilt" over the incident that killed the movie's director of photography. The "Rust" actor quickly said "no."

"I mean, honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself," he noted.

Baldwin said he feels that someone is responsible for what happened, "and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me." The actor noted that the criminal investigation should focus on finding out who brought the live rounds onto the "Rust" set.

"There's only one question to be resolved, only one, and that is where did the live round come from?... I don't have anything to hide," Baldwin said.

Alec Baldwin Cries While Detailing Fatal Shooting At 'Rust' Set

Alec Baldwin was in tears when he said he never pulled the trigger on the prop gun that killed Halyna Hutchins. He said he was following Hutchins' instructions to point the gun at her without knowing there was live ammunition in the gun.

The actor noted that he had been told the gun was "cold," or it contained no live ammunition, as he pointed the gun at Hutchins as directed as she prepared to film a scene. Baldwin said he then cocked the gun, let go of the hammer, and that's when the firearm went off.

"I'm just showing her, I go, 'How about that? Does that work? Do you see that?'... She said, 'yeah, that's good.' I let go of the hammer. Bang. The gun goes off... Everyone was horrified. They're shocked. It's loud," the actor noted.

"Rust" assistant director David Halls backed up Baldwin's claim, saying the actor never had his finger on the trigger.

When Hutchins fell to the ground, Baldwin said he initially thought she may have fainted or had a heart attack. He noted that he only learned that Hutchins had been killed with a live round after a lengthy police interview.

Alec Baldwin Does Not Believe in 'Sabotage' Claims on the 'Rust' Movie Set

Alec Baldwin has dismissed suggestions that live rounds may have been brought on the movie set as an act of sabotage. The actor noted that what happened in the "Rust" set was "overwhelmingly likely" an accident.

No one has yet been arrested or criminally charged in connection with the shooting, which the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

But Baldwin, along with other people working on "Rust," is currently facing two civil lawsuits. Prosecutors have reportedly refused to rule out criminal charges.

The actor noted that he would be "stunned" if the husband of Halyna Hutchins did not also file a lawsuit against him and other producers of the movie.

Alec Baldwin admitted having recurring nightmares about guns and was unsure if he still wanted to make movies that had a gun. He added that this was the worst thing that ever happened to him.

