"Rust" star Alec Baldwin claimed that he "did not pull the trigger" on the film set where the movie's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, tragically died.

Baldwin made his comments during an interview with ABC News with George Stephanopoulos, which is set to air on Thursday, claiming that he did not discharge the bullet that hit and killed an individual in their movie set.

Alec Baldwin Denies Pulling the Trigger on the Movie Set

In the interview, Stephanopoulos pressed the actor saying that it was not in the script for the trigger to be pulled.

EXCLUSIVE: "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Alec Baldwin tells @GStephanopoulos in first interview since fatal shooting on set of "Rust."



"Well, the trigger wasn't pulled. I did not pull the trigger," Baldwin said.

The host then repeated his question but Baldwin denied pulling the trigger on the movie set.

"No, no, no, no... I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them," Baldwin added.

Halyna Hutchins died on October 21 after a round was "apparently" fired by Baldwin on the "Rust" movie set. Director Joel Souza was also injured due to the incident on the same day.

Alec Baldwin also pinned the blame of having a live bullet in his gun.

"I have no idea how it happened... Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property." Baldwin said.

'Rust' Movie Shooting: New Search Warrant May Trace Source of Live Bullet

On Tuesday, a new warrant from the authorities may have found the source of the live bullet allegedly fired by Alec Baldwin on their movie set.

According to a long-time Hollywood armorer and the father of the armorer on Baldwin's movie, Thell Reed, the ammunition he once had in possession may match with the ammunition found on the "Rust" set.

In the warrant, Reed told the investigators that he worked with Seth Kenney on another production in August and September. Kenney was hired by the film to supply "Rust" with guns, dummy rounds, and blanks from Starline Brass.

Reed mentioned that Kenney asked him to bring live ammunition to a training session in case they "ran out of what was supplied." After the production ended, Redd disclosed that Kenney took the ammo can and remaining ammo back to New Mexico and asked him to "write it off" when the armorer tried to get it back.

However, Kenney's attorney denied that his client provided the live ammo on the set.

"Neither Mr. Kenney nor PDQ Arm & Prop LLC provided live ammunition to the Rust Production," Attorney Adam Engelskirchen said in a statement.

As the new warrant allowed the authorities the Albuquerque prop house and PDQ Arm & Prop LLC, authorities are reportedly looking for several items including live or spent ammunition, documents related to products, equipment and ammunition supplied to the film, and all boxes that may hold ammunition with the logo of Starline Brass.

The authorities are also looking at any records documented on any media that establish the motive, action, or intention of any person who knows about the crime.

"We trust the FBI will now compare and analyze the 'live rounds' seized from the set to evidence seized in the search warrant conclusively where the live rounds came from," "Rust" armorer attorney, Jason Bowles said.

