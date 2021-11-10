A "Rust" crewmember sued the movie's lead, Alec Baldwin, on Wednesday, over the fatal accidental shooting that claimed the life of the film's director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

Aside from Baldwin, the film's key gaffer Serge Svetnoy also included armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and Assistant Director Dave Halls, claiming that the defendants' "alleged negligence" caused him "severe emotional distress" in the aftermath of the shooting, TMZ reported. According to Breitbart, "Rust" prop master Sarah Zachry was also sued by Svetnoy.

CBS Los Angeles mentioned that the lawsuit by Svetnoy was submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court, but it was still not processed and filed.

'Rust' Crewmember Claims Bullet That Killed Hutchins "Nearly" hit Him

According to the lawsuit, the scene of the film in question only requires Baldwin to pull the .45 Colt Revolver from his holster and point the firearm in the general direction of the camera. However, the gun allegedly went off as Baldwin was practicing his moves for the scene.

"The scene did not call for Defendant Baldwin to shoot the Colt, which should not have contained any live ammunition," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also pointed out that Baldwin "owed a duty to the Plaintiff and other crew members and other staff" on the "Rust" set to handle the firearm provided to him by Halls with "reasonable care and diligence" for the safety of everyone in the set. It furthered that Baldwin has the duty to "double-check" the revolver Halls gave him and make sure that it does not have live ammunition.

Svetnoy also alleged that the bullet that struck both Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza "actually zoomed by and nearly hit him. The key gaffer added that he was one of the first people to tend to Hutchins while she was bleeding due to the gunshot, as he attempted to comfort her and keep her conscious.

"Simply put, there was no reason for a live bullet to be placed in that .45 Colt Revolver or to be present anywhere on the 'Rust' set," the lawsuit added.

Svetnoy was reportedly among the "Rust" crewmembers who publicly spoke about the fatal shooting that occurred in New Mexico on October 21.

"Rust" Shooting: Prosecutor Rejects "Sabotage" Claims on Movie's Fatal Incident

Alec Baldwin and Dave halls have not yet commented on the lawsuit slammed against them, but lawyers of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer of the film, suggested that someone "sabotaged" the film by adding a live round in the Colt Revolver.

However, on Wednesday, the prosecutor investigating the fatal incident rejected the claims of Gutierrez-Reed's defense attorney.

In an interview with ABC News, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies was asked if she believed in the possibility of a "sabotage," to which the prosecutor answered "No," The Guardian reported.

"We do not have any proof," Carmack-Altwies added.

During the interview, the prosecutor also noted she knows who loaded the live round into the gun, but she did not mention any more details about her claims.

