Alec Baldwin's brother, Daniel Baldwin, defended the "Rust" actor on Tuesday saying that Alec has no blame at all despite discharging the prop gun on the set of the western film that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins.

Daniel Baldwin made his comments during an interview on "The Domenick Nati Show" which was aired on Instagram Live, Deadline reported.

"Alec has no blame in this [fatal shooting] at all," Daniel Baldwin said, pointing out that his older brother was informed by the film's assistant director Dave Hall, about the revolver he will be using in the scene was a "cold gun."

Daniel added that Halls' announcement absolves his older brother of any wrongdoing, pointing out that announcements such as "cold gun" Halls must have witnessed an empty weapon.

Daniel furthered that Alec Baldwin is present in the set to do acting, contradicting other moviemakers in suggesting should not be expected to run his own safety checks, New York Post reported.

"They're [actors] to do the acting. A number of protocols made known to the public and in this case exonerate Alec of any responsibility at all," Daniel Baldwin said.

Alec Baldwin's Brother Says 'Rust' Actor Attacked for His Political Views

Aside from defending his brother from claiming that he has no blame to take in the "Rust" shooting tragedy, Daniel Baldwin also claimed that Alec was attacked due to his political views after he was asked directly about it in the interview.

However, Daniel did not blatantly disclose what political views he was referring to.

"So let's go ahead and take Alec for his political views and the many, many wonderful things he's done for the different charities and people and his wife, and let's see if we can't sensationalize this and go after Alec," Daniel said.

Despite claiming that people who do not like his brother will target the "Rust" actor, Daniel said that they will let those people do it, claiming that Alec Baldwin will not go to jail six months from now.

George Clooney Rips Alec Baldwin Over Deadly 'Rust' Shooting Accident

Daniel Baldwin's comment came days after actor George Clooney slammed Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins, calling it a "stupid mistake."

Clooney made his comments about Baldwin during the November 15 episode of Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast.

"Maybe they weren't even using that gun to do target practice, but they have live ammo with dummies... And that's insane. It's insane. It's infuriating," Clooney underscored.

Clooney shared his own experience while filming with guns on set, claiming that every actor takes additional steps to make sure the weapon is safe even after a crew member gives them a go signal about the guns.

George Clooney claimed that he open and looks at the gun then show it to the person next to him and the crew before using it on the set.

George Clooney also said that he has not heard the term "cold gun," the phrase Baldwin claims Halls gave him upon receiving the weapon.

"I've never heard the term. Literally, they're just talking about stuff I've never heard of. It's just infuriating," Clooney pointed out.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

