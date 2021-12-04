The U.S. Department of State is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of the stepson of Jalisco cartel leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera.

According to the State Department, Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, known by his alias "El R-3," is one of the alleged leaders of the Jalisco cartel or Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

The State Department noted that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel is considered "to be the most violent drug trafficking organization currently operating in Mexico, with the highest cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine trafficking capacity."

In an October 8, 2020 indictment, U.S.-born Valencia Gonzalez has been charged by the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia with conspiracy and distribution of a controlled substance for unlawful importation to the U.S. and use of a firearm during a narcotics transaction.

The Daily Mail reported that El Mencho's stepson had been charged with conspiring to traffic more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 500 grams of methamphetamine as early as 2007.

In a July 2020 press conference, Valencia Gonzalez was identified by Mexico's Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval as one of the leaders of the Jalisco cartel's "Grupo Elite."

Daily Mail reported that the armed wing, formed in 2019, operates in Zacatecas, Guanajuato, and Michoacan states. The group was reported to have been involved in gun battles with rivals Santa Rosa de Lina Cartel, Los Viagras, and La Familia Michoacana.

Valencia Gonzalez's mother, Rosalinda Gonzalez, is married to El Mencho. Rosalinda was 14 when she gave birth to Valencia Gonzalez. Rosalinda met and fell in love with El Mencho two years later.

Rosalinda and El Mencho eventually got married and had three children, namely Laisha Michelle Oseguera, Ruben Oseguera, and Jessica Johana Oseguera.

The Arrest of El Mencho's Wife Rosalinda Gonzalez in Mexico

Rosalinda Gonzalez, known by her alias "La Jefa" or "the Boss," was arrested by the military in Zapopan, Mexico on November 15.

El Mencho's wife is facing charges for several crimes, including her involvement in the "illicit financial operation" of the Jalisco cartel.

Security forces previously arrested La Jefa in May 2018. However, she was released four months later after paying an $82,000 bail bond. At the time, the judge ruled that there was not enough evidence to try her on money laundering charges.

Rosalinda's criminal career reportedly started with her uncle and family patriarch, Armando Valencia, alias "El Maradona," who founded the Milenio cartel, one of the most powerful cartels in the 1990s.

The Mexican drug cartel business initially focused on marijuana and Colombian cocaine and then moved to synthetic drugs. The marriage of La Jefa and El Mencho has reportedly sealed the union of two powerful clans, combining weapons from his side and money from hers.

The Children of Jalisco Cartel Boss El Mencho

Laisha Oseguera, the youngest among the three children of El Mencho with Rosalinda, was recently allowed by a Mexican court to remain free despite intelligence reports that she was involved in the kidnapping of two soldiers.

Seventh District Court Judge Julio Sena issued a provisional suspension that prohibits Laisha from being arrested for crimes that do not need pretrial detention. However, the court would dismiss the order if she fails to pay a $234 fee.

The kidnapping of the two members of the Navy reportedly happened just hours after Laisha's mom was arrested for money laundering. El Mencho's daughter and her boyfriend Christian Gutierrez allegedly orchestrated the November 15 kidnapping.

Sena is expected to preside over a hearing to determine if an arrest warrant will be issued for El Mencho's daughter and her boyfriend.

The other daughter of El Mencho, Jessica Johanna Oseguera, alias "La Negra," was arrested in February 2020. Reuters reported that Jessica Oseguera was walking into the Washington D.C. courthouse to attend her brother's hearing when she was arrested.

La Negra was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on June 11 for her role in laundering money for her father's Jalisco cartel.

La Negra's brother is Ruben Oseguera, who is known to inherit the Jalisco cartel throne from his father in Mexico. He was known as "El Menchito."

El Menchito was accused of distributing cocaine and methamphetamine in the U.S. from 2007 to February 2017. He remains in jail, awaiting trial.

Their father, El Mencho, continues to evade capture, and the U.S. government offers a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest. He remains to be the most elusive criminal and is reportedly hiding in Mexico.

El Mencho heads the Jalisco cartel, which had approximately 5,000 members and was allegedly involved in mass graves, kidnappings, acid baths, and video recording beheadings.

