Brazil Supreme Court Investigates Bolsonaro's COVID-19 Vaccine Claim! Bralizian President Defends His Livestream

Brazil's Supreme Court decided to look into President Jair Bolsonaro's recent live stream, which contains some false claims against COVID-19 and AIDS.

Right now, various social media platforms are making efforts to prevent the spread of misinformation against the novel coronavirus.

False claims about COVID-19 could make the pandemic worse since people would be discouraged to get vaccinated. Moreover, many individuals spreading false details about the virus are popular influencers, as well as government officials, such as Brazilian President Bolsonaro.

Now, CNN World confirmed that the country's top court decided to open an investigation against the leader since he wrongly links COVID-19 vaccines to AIDS.

Brazil's Supreme Court Vs. President Bolsonaro

Back in October, the Brazilian leader shared his belief during a live broadcast, which was streamed on various social media sites. Because of this, Facebook and YouTube decided to suspend him temporarily from the platforms.

"People who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are developing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Aids) much faster than expected," said Bolsonaro during his live stream.

However, Brazil's president defended his side, saying that he only shared what he read in a magazine article, although he did not disclose the magazine where he actually got that statement.

As of the moment, Jair is still refusing the get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said that the president is using the modus operandi of mass dissemination schemes. He added that this is why they decided that its time to conduct a serious investigation against the Brazilian leader, as reported by BBC.

Why COVID-19 Misinformation is Concerning

As of the moment, the world is still suffering from the global pandemic. Now, health experts discovered a new variant called Omicron, which is considered to be more dominant than Delta, as reported by the Nature Journal.

Misinformation could affect many individuals, even leading to more infected cases. Why? Because they could discourage people from getting their much-needed vaccines.

