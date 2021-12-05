California man Saul Ortega was arrested on Saturday for kidnapping and torturing his girlfriend for a month.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said that the girlfriend, who refused to be identified, said that she escaped from Ortega's home on Thursday, but failed to call the police immediately as the suspect had threatened her family, according to a Crime Online report.

Fresno County deputies contacted the Stanislaus County counterparts early Saturday morning and had asked for a security check of the woman. She had already told someone that Ortega, her new boyfriend, had held her prisoner and tortured her.

SWAT officers executed an arrest warrant against the 29-year-old suspect at his residence, according to a Law and Crime report.

Authorities noted that the female reported being held against her will for around one month.

The woman had injuries to her body that included bruises and burns and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Ortega was arrested for kidnapping, false imprisonment, rape, torture, mayhem, domestic violence, and criminal threats.

The California man is also facing charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to sell, as well as felon in possession of firearms.

The deputies said that there is reason to believe that Ortega may have victimized others.

Saul Ortega's Kidnapping of His Girlfriend

Stanislaus County sheriff, Sgt. Erich Layton, noted that the woman had managed to escape on Thursday afternoon.

The 25-year-old victim later called the Fresno County Sheriff's Department to check on her family, according to a Modesto Bee News report.

Fresno law enforcement authorities contacted Stanislaus sheriff's officials.

Layton said that the victim was concerned for the safety of her family members after Ortega's threat.

Officials noted that Ortega was arrested and an elderly female was detained. The elderly female was later released and cooperated with detectives.

Ortega is being held at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on $1 million bail.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse posted Ortega's arrest on Facebook and said that their heart goes out to the victim of the "heinous crime."

Dirkse said that he is proud of the work the team did to arrest the suspect.

Potential victims of Ortega are being asked to come forward, and those with information regarding the case or others involving the suspect should contact Detective D. Gonzalez at 209-595-8686.

The Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers are also accepting anonymous tips at 209-521-4636. People can also visit the www.stancrimetips.org.

Kidnapping in California

In October, a man and a woman were arrested after being accused of kidnapping the man's ex-girlfriend.

The two reportedly threatened her and fired shots at her as she escaped, according to an ABC 30 report.

The victim told Merced County Sheriff's Office that her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend had taken her from her home in Stevinson.

The woman said that her ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her. The suspects were identified as 36-year-old Victor Martinez and 39-year-old Elizabeth Cisneros.

