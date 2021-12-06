A U.S border official revealed the discovery of a $1 million worth of cocaine near the Florida Keys over the weekend.

According to News4JAX, Border Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin said a beachgoer stumbled upon $1 million worth of cocaine near the Keys over the weekend. Martin noted that the Good Samaritan saw the package of illegal drugs floating at sea.

Based on the report, the package contained almost 69 pounds of cocaine. Martin tweeted about the discovery of the illegal drugs near the Florida Keys on Monday.

"Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys. The package contained nearly 69 lbs. of cocaine. #BorderPatrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast recovered the drugs," Martin noted.

The discovery of the package of cocaine floating at sea was not the first in Florida.

Florida Beachgoer Stumbles on $1.5 Million Worth of Cocaine

In April, another beachgoer in Palm Beach, Florida found a total of $1.5 million of cocaine that was washed up along the shoreline.

Officials who handled the recovered cocaine said the packaged product was washed-up along the shoreline in Palm Beach. The packages contained a total of 65 lbs. of cocaine and were turned over to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials.

Border Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin also tweeted about the discovered illegal drugs in Palm Beach at the time.

$7.5M Worth of Cocaine Washes Onto St. Johns Beaches in Florida

In May 2013, the St. John's County Sheriff's Office said they had collected a total of 25 kilograms of packaged cocaine that had washed up on beaches from Ponte Vedra south to Crescent Beach.

The deputies noted that the illegal drugs' street value would equal a total of $7.5 million. At the time, the deputies showed off the cocaine, and the drug agents said their initial assessment showed that the cocaine was intended for somewhere along the coast of Florida, but it ended up in the ocean.

SJCSO Cmdr. Chuck Mulligan said the discovery of the drugs would make a drug dealer very unhappy. Mulligan noted that the drug trafficker lost a great deal of value in the cocaine."

The sheriff's office said a member of a company that rescues sea turtles in the area found the first package of cocaine. The rescuer said she came across what she described as a trash-like bag on Crescent Beach, and when she opened it, she saw a bunch of little bags inside.

She then brought the package to the Crescent Beach substation of the Sheriff's Office, who confirmed the bags contained cocaine.

