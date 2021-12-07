Brazil's wind power electricity capacity was able to achieve a new record, thanks to the country's efforts. Right now, wind turbines are among the main sources of clean energy.

It allows countries to generate power without the need to burn fossil fuels. Wind power also helps when it comes to reducing the rising carbon emissions across the globe.

Now, the latest November data of Brazil shows that the nation's electricity capacity from wind energy is now 3,051.19 MW (megawatts). The country achieved this in just one year.

According to EV Winds' latest report, it is the largest electricity capacity expansion that Brazil has experienced ever since 2014.

Brazil's Wind Power Electricity Capacity Expansion

The Riot Times reported that the National Electricity Energy Agency (ANEEL) of Brazil was able to launch clean energy projects in November, which generated a total capacity of 561.13 MW for commercial operation with wind turbines.

Now, the country's total installed capacity this 2021 is around 6,436.11 MW. This clean energy expansion consists of 1,252.17 MW ( 19.46%) from photovoltaic solar plants, 3,051.29 MW (47.41%) of wind energy, 2,038.91 MW (31.68%) of thermoelectric plants, as well as 89.22 MW (1.39%) from small hydroelectric plants.

Before 2021 ended, ANEEL was able to reopen wind energy plants in 20 states of the country's five regions, specifically in Rio de Janeiro, the Rio Grande do Norte, and other areas.

Importance of Wind Turbines

Acciona explained the importance of wind turbines. Wind energy is currently one of the best native energy sources that countries can rely on.

Thanks to its inexhaustible nature, it can drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels, which are the origin of greenhouse gasses. Here are the specific benefits offered by wind turbines:

Creates wealth and local employment

Reduces energy imports

Renewable energy

Not pollutant and inexhaustible

Reduces the use of fossil fuels

