Brazil's soccer legend, Pele, went back for a trip to his hospital to undergo treatment for a colon tumor.

Doctors from Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paolo confirmed the news on Wednesday, saying that the 81-year-old soccer legend was in stable condition and will be discharged from the medical facility in a few days, BBC reported.

Pele's Colon Tumor Detected Over 'Routine Tests'

According to Pele's doctors, the tumor in the athlete's colon was detected during his routine test, as the soccer player underwent the treatment on August 31.

In September, Fox News noted that Pele also announced his diagnosis, saying that the tumor was detected during a routine test that was put off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-time World Cup winner then underwent surgery to remove the said tumor on his colon in September, with the hospital saying during that time that the soccer player also needs to undergo chemotherapy.

It can be recalled that Pele was placed in ICU for his recovery after the medical procedure. The said tumor was discovered during cardiovascular and laboratory examinations. After the tumor was removed, it was sent for pathological analysis.

Although his admittance to the hospital on Wednesday was connected to the said tumor that was discovered in August, Pele's doctors from the Albert Einstein Hospital said that the soccer player's recent admission is a continuation of his treatment.

Pele has not yet issued an official statement regarding his recent admittance, but last month, Brazil's soccer legend took to Twitter to share with his fans that he is doing great and fine.

Amigos, faz algum tempo que não falamos disso. Eu quero avisar que estou muito bem. Me sinto cada dia melhor. Acho que nem mesmo a máscara para minha proteção consegue esconder a minha felicidade. Muito obrigado a todos vocês, que me mandam boas energias diariamente. pic.twitter.com/0K0lJkFC1i — Pelé (@Pele) November 17, 2021

"Friends, it's been a while since we talked about this. I want to let you know that I'm fine. I feel better every day. I don't think even the mask for my protection can hide my happiness," Pele said. He then expressed his gratitude to those who sent him "good energy" daily.

Brazil Soccer Legend Pele's Other Condition

As Pele's recent admission to Albert Einstein Hospital was connected to the condition that prompted him to undergo surgery in September, it is known that Brazil's soccer legend had other health issues in the past few years.

It can be recalled that in April 2019, the soccer legend made various trips to the hospital in Paris over a severe urinary tract infection. He also had the same condition in 2014, as he was placed in ICU and underwent dialysis.

The Brazilian soccer player also had surgery in 2015 to undergo prostate surgery. His admittance in 2015 for the said medical procedure was marked as his second admission in the hospital in six months.

Last year, Pele's son said that his father was depressed over his health. Pele's son also said that the Brazilian soccer legend was "reluctant" to leave their home as he cannot walk on his own. However, Pele later publicly denied his son's statements.

