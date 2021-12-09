Pfizer-BioNTech reported that their initial studies showed that two-dose of their COVID vaccine, along with a booster shot, could provide protection against the new Omicron variant.

On Wednesday, the big pharma said that two shots showed decreased protection in studies. However, the companies noted that a booster dose significantly raises protection against the new COVID variant, The Daily Wire reported.

Pfizer-BioNTech likened the third dose's ability to two doses of their vaccine that provides a level of neutralizing antibodies to Omicron and other previous COVID variants.

The companies noted that the booster shot brought levels of virus-fighting antibodies back to those seen after two doses against the original COVID strain.

They also said that after a booster dose, more durable immune responses involving T cells were also higher against Omicron. According to BioNTech CEO and co-founder Uger Sahin, the preliminary data "very clearly" indicate the value of a third dose.

Pfizer CEO Says 4th COVID Vaccine Doses May Be Needed Due to Omicron Variant

Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla said Wednesday that people might need a fourth COVID shot sooner than expected due to Omicron, CNBC reported.

Bourla noted that they would determine if the Omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long after they see the "real-world data."

He said the company's preliminary study was based on a synthetic, lab-created copy of the Omicron variant, and more information was still needed from tests against the real virus.

Bourla noted that those real-world results were expected in the next two weeks as they waited for more data to come in so the results could be more accurate.

But he said he thinks a fourth shot is needed, even though he believes that a third dose will already provide very good protection. The Pfizer CEO earlier said a fourth dose would likely be required 12 months after the third shot.

According to Bourla, Pfizer and BioNTech can develop a vaccine that specifically targets Omicron by March 2022 if deemed necessary. Bourla said the company is also monitoring to see if vaccine adjustments are needed as they anticipate new variants to show up in the future.

President Joe Biden's administration has been promoting booster shots, particularly on seniors, who are more vulnerable to the virus.

Lawrence Gostin, the director of the WHO Collaborating Center on Public Health Law and Human Rights at Georgetown University, said the COVID would find hosts that are not immune, USA Today reported.

Scientists and health officials are studying the Omicron variant to learn more about it. However, early information suggests that it could be more contagious but probably less dangerous than the Delta variant.

U.S. Amid Omicron Variant

New cases across the county saw an increase from an average of nearly 95,000 a day on November 22 to almost 119,000 a day this week. Hospitalizations also jumped up to 25 percent from a month ago, with the cases almost entirely from the Delta variant.

On average, deaths were reported close to 1,600 a day that was back up to where they were in October. More than 35 percent of eligible Americans are still not fully vaccinated, with 28 percent of that number were adults.

A survey found that 94 percent of Americans have heard of the Omicron. Axios-Ipsos poll conducted the survey from December 3 to December 6.

However, only 23 percent said they would cancel holiday travel. Meanwhile, 28 percent noted that they would stop gathering with people outside their households.

