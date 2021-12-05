White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that COVID variant omicron does not look like that there's a great degree of severity to it.

Fauci added that people have to be careful before determining that omicron is less severe or really does not cause any severe illness as compared to delta, according to an ABC News Go report.

U.S. health officials noted on Sunday that despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant throughout the country, there are early indications suggesting that it may be less dangerous than delta.

The delta variant continues to cause an uptick in hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, Fauci said U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is eyeing to lift South Africa travel ban against non-citizens entering the United States.

Fauci said that hopefully, the administration will be able to lift the travel ban in a quite reasonable period of time.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases added that the administration "feels very badly" about the hardship that has been placed upon South Africa and other African countries.

READ NEXT: Pres. Joe Biden Says There Will Be No Lockdowns; Focus Will Be on Vaccination and Boosters as the U.S. Prepares for Winter

COVID Variant Omicron and South Africa Travel Ban

The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa but was later revealed that a case of the variant was confirmed in Europe a week before cases were detected in South Africa.

Fauci advised holding judgment before experts get more experienced with the COVID variant, according to a Daily Mail report.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last Wednesday that it was "deeply unfair" to isolate a single region, describing the ban as "travel apartheid."

Fauci noted that the ban was placed to give experts time to figure out what is going on. He added that they are getting more and more information about cases in the U.S. and worldwide.

Fauci said that they are looking at it very carefully on a daily basis.

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said on Sunday that Americans should not panic over the COVID variant. However, he added that everyone should continue to take precautions.

Murthy cited protective measures against the virus such as wearing masks in indoor spaces as well as being in well-ventilated spaces.

Medical experts earlier highlighted that the South African population could have more severe cases in the coming weeks.

COVID Variant Omicron in The U.S.

U.S. health officials said that the variant has spread to about one-third of U.S. states. However, the delta variant makes up more than 99 percent of cases and is driving an uptick in hospitalizations, according to an Aljazeera report.

At least 15 U.S. states have reported Omicron cases including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, and Maryland.

Massachusets, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania had also reported cases of the COVID variant omicron.

Tally had also included Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, cases of omicron have been so far confirmed in some 40 countries.

Fully vaccinated individuals were reported to have the variant. They had mild symptoms, while the booster shot status of some patients was unknown.

Stephen Hoge, president of vaccine producer Moderna, noted that there is a real risk that they're going to see a decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccines.

Hoge added that they still do not know how substantial the decrease in effectiveness is.

READ MORE: Dr. Anthony Fauci Says COVID Variant Omicron Might Evade Protections Gained by Vaccination, Previous Infection

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by Mary Webber

WATCH: Fauci: U.S. 'Absolutely' Has Community Spread of Omicron - from Bloomberg Markets and Finance





