A faction of the Jalisco Cartel has launched a drone attack at a community in Mexico's Michoacan state on Tuesday night.

Mexico News Daily reported that the incident involving drones that carried explosives had spread terror through the Villa Victoria community in Chinicuila before the National Guard drove the attackers out of town.

Residents were reportedly awoken by gunshots and explosions as Jalisco cartel hitmen moved into the town. According to El Universal, several families fled while others hid in bedrooms and bathrooms as drones armed with C-4 explosives targeted homes. The drone attack also reportedly caused significant damage to the houses in the community.

There was security footage showing members of the Jalisco cartel shooting at homes and kicking down doors. Some residents said the armed men entered homes and beat the occupants, who are "innocent people."

Luckily, no deaths or serious injuries were reported from the attack. Local reports said the Jalisco cartel members immediately fled into the nearby hills when the National Guard personnel arrived.

According to The Yucatan Times, the orders of the plaza chiefs to carry out the attack were heard in audios of the communication radios, intervened by the security authorities.

Local reports said the armed group reappeared in the early hours of Wednesday and attacked the National Guard forces, which lasted for at least two hours. There were no reports of any casualties or injuries from the attack yet.

READ NEXT: Jalisco Cartel Boss El Mencho's Wife, La Jefa, Arrested in Mexico on Money Laundering Charges

U.S. Offers $5 Million Reward for the Stepson of Jalisco Cartel Boss' El Mencho'

The attacks at Villa Victoria community in Chinicuila, Mexico came days after the U.S. Department of State offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of the stepson of Jalisco cartel leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera.

The State Department announced on December 1 that Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, known by his aliases "El Pelon" and "El R-3," was one of the alleged leaders of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel or Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

The State Department noted that the Jalisco cartel is considered "to be the most violent drug trafficking organization currently operating in Mexico, with the highest cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine trafficking capacity."

In an October 8, 2020 indictment, U.S.-born Valencia Gonzalez has been charged by the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia with conspiracy and distribution of a controlled substance for unlawful importation to the U.S. and use of a firearm during a narcotics transaction.

El Mencho's stepson has been charged with conspiring to traffic more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 500 grams of methamphetamine as early as 2007.

Valencia Gonzalez was identified by Mexico's Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval as one of the leaders of the Jalisco cartel's "Grupo Elite." The armed wing, formed in 2019, reportedly operates in Zacatecas, Guanajuato, and Michoacan states.

Valencia Gonzalez's mother, Rosalinda Gonzalez, is married to El Mencho. Rosalinda was 14 when she gave birth to Valencia Gonzalez. Rosalinda met and fell in love with El Mencho two years later.

Rosalinda and El Mencho eventually got married and had three children, namely Laisha Michelle Oseguera, Ruben Oseguera, and Jessica Johana Oseguera.

The Jalisco Cartel

The Jalisco cartel is currently being led by El Mencho, according to an InsightCrime report. The CJNG came out from the Sinaloa Cartel in 2010 after the death of former Sinaloa Cartel capo Ignacio Coronel, known as "Nacho," who was killed by Mexican security forces.

Nacho's death resulted in the split into two factions - "La Resistencia" and "Torcidos" - of the Sinaloa Cartel. The "Torcidos" became what is now the Jalisco cartel, which has since expanded rapidly in Mexico.

The CJNG involves itself in many criminal activities, including international drug trafficking. Most recently, the drug cartel got involved in synthetic drugs and powerful opioids like fentanyl.

El Mencho continues to evade capture, and the U.S. government offered a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest. The State Department also offered a $5 million reward each for Jalisco cartel leaders Audias "El Jardinero" Flores Silva and Erick Valencia Salazar.

El Mencho remains to be the most elusive criminal and is reportedly hiding in Mexico.

READ MORE: La Negra, Daughter of Jalisco Cartel Boss El Mencho, Gets 2 1/2 Years in Prison for Violation of Kingpin Act

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación Ataca Comunidad en Michoacan - From Noticias Telemundo





