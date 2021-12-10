Florida Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted on Friday his allocation of an $8 million budget dedicated to removing illegal immigrants from the state, as a part of his "Freedom First Budget."

DeSantis highlighted the budget during a news conference held in Jacksonville as he slammed the Biden administration's Border policies, The Miami Herald reported.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Wants to Clear Illegal Immigrants From State

The Daily Wire reported that the $8 million budget allocated for transporting illegal immigrants out of Florida is a part of the new legislation the governor introduced known as "Freedom First Budget," amounting to $99.7 billion.

"In yesterday's budget, I put in $8 million for us to be able to transport people here illegally out of the state of Florida," the Florida Governor highlighted.

According to reports, the $8 million budget will be paid for by the interest accrued from federal funds. Furthermore, the move will also make Florida partner with private companies willing to remove illegal immigrants from their state.

DeSantis also said that Florida should be able to utilize buses to transport illegal immigrants to other parts of the United States such as Delaware, adding that when illegal immigrants are placed in the said areas, the border "would be secured the next day."

Although DeSantis's plans on using funds to transport illegal immigrants out of Florida are not yet implemented, several oppositions rose in the light of the governor's news conference on Friday.

Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani from Orlando said that the $8 million budget is for his "political campaign."

Eskamani added that there are some other "serious human rights concerns" other than illegal immigrants. She also added that there are no state officials trained on any type of "immigration enforcement."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from U.S. Treasury Department said that the agency does not pre-approve the specific use of the funds Florida is planning to use in transporting the illegal immigrants.

The office of the Florida Governor said that they will propose a "series of legislative reforms" to address the illegal immigration in their state and push back on the immigration agenda of the Biden administration.

The said move will include barring any contractors who helped the current administration to transport migrants "into and across" Florida from future contracts with the state.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 'Freedom First Budget'

Aside from transporting illegal immigrants out of Florida, Rion DeSantis' "Freedom First Budget" will also provide four tax holidays and permanent elimination of fees charged for the Florida Identification Card.

The budget proposal also includes pay raise for direct care workers, and allocate funds to cancer research.

The said budget proposal will also touch other sectors in the state such as education, environmental resources, and law enforcement.

