Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday vowed to not allow "Fauci-ism" to enter the sunshine state, as he promised that there will be no lockdowns and vaccine mandates imposed in the Sunshine state.

DeSantis made his comments during his remarks at a park in Oldsmar, an area located just west of Tampa, Fox News reported.

"In Florida, we won't let ya down. We won't let them restrict you, we're not gonna let them impose mandates, we're not gonna let them close the schools," DeSantis said in his remarks.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to 'Protect Freedom' of His People

The Florida governor also touted that he will protect the freedom of his people when it comes to lockdowns.

"We are gonna protect your freedom to make your decisions," DeSantis highlighted, adding that if the citizens of Florida feel that they need to undergo lockdowns, it will be their "decision in a free society."

"You don't impose Fauci-ism on the whole country or a whole state. It's wrong," the Florida governor underscored.

It is not the first time Ron DeSantis voiced out his opposition to the lockdowns. In an NPR report on November 30, the governor said that the threat of the Omicron variant will not make his stand on being against lockdowns waver.

"We are not in Florida going to allow any media-driven hysteria to do anything to infringe people's individual freedoms when it comes to any type of COVID variants," DeSantis highlighted.

The Florida governor's refusal to impose lockdowns came as President Joe Biden expressed his belief last week that lockdowns are not needed despite the threat the Omicron variant carries. However, the president emphasized that Americans should still wear their face masks whenever they are in crowded indoor areas.

Omicron in Florida

On Tuesday, an official from the Florida Department of Health said that the sunshine state discovered a "presumptive case" of the Omicron strain.

"As a result of the continuous diligent efforts, the Department quickly identified a presumptive case of the Omicron variant in Florida," the official said, explaining that their department conducted "genomic sequencing and maintains surveillance" on the emerging variants in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledged that the Omicron variant has been spreading in the sunshine state.

Once you identify it in a few places around the world, it has spread, OK?" DeSantis said, adding that having the Omicron variant not identified "somewhere" does not mean that the new variant is not present.

The Florida governor then suggested that they will fight the Omicron variant utilizing the same strategy he employed on the onset of the Delta variant, which is not enforcing lockdowns and mandating face mask requirements.

