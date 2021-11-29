President Joe Biden on Monday said that Americans may need an "updated" version of the vaccine or booster as the Omicron variants continue to loom and threaten countries around the globe.

The president made his comments while he unveiled the measure his administration is taking in response to the latest threat of the coronavirus variant, The Daily Mail reported.

Biden underscored that his team is working with officials of the three vaccines in the U.S. in case there is a need to develop "contingency" plans on the current vaccines approved against COVID-19.

In a tweet, President Biden echoed what he said earlier, claiming that he will "accelerate" the development and deployment of the updated vaccines if it is needed.

In the event — hopefully unlikely — that updated vaccinations or boosters are needed to respond to Omicron, we will accelerate their development and deployment with every available tool.



I am sparing no effort and removing all roadblocks to keep the American people safe. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 29, 2021

"In the event - hopefully unlikely - that updated vaccinations or boosters are needed to respond to Omicron, we will accelerate their development and deployment with every available tool," Joe Biden said, adding that he will remove all the "roadblocks" in keeping the American people safe from the said variant.

READ NEXT: Pres. Joe Biden Holds Emergency Meeting as Omicron Variant Was Detected in Canada

President Joe Biden Encourages Americans to Take Boosters, Vaccines

The president urged fully vaccinated Americans to get their booster shots in his remarks on Monday. He also called on Americans who are not yet vaccinated to get the jab as concerns continue to grow due to the Omicron variant, claiming that the jab is the best protection the people can have against the Omicron or other variants

Joe Biden also said that most Americans are fully vaccinated but not yet boosted.

According to reports, only a fraction of eligible Americans has got their booster shots; although data showed a "significant" drop in vaccine effectiveness after six months.

Forty-two percent of seniors received their booster shots, although they have been eligible for the jab since September. Thirty percent of Americans aged 50 and over have already been boosted.

Joe Biden Says Lockdowns "Not Needed" Despite Omicron Threat

Despite the threat, the omicron variant brings, the president also said that he believes there is no need for lockdowns. However, the president reiterated that people should still wear their masks in crowded indoor areas.

As the president made his remarks on Monday, the travel restrictions his administration issued also took effect.

According to The Guardian, the president noted that travel restriction would not prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

"Sooner or later, we are going to see new cases of this new variant here in the United States, and we're going to have to face this new threat," Biden said.

However, the president said that the travel ban would give public health officials "more time" to take action against the Omicron variant.

The Omicron variant was first detected in Southern Africa last week and has been detected in other countries such as Canada, Scotland, and Portugal.

READ NEXT: Biden Admin Imposes Travel Ban to South Africa, 7 Other Nations Over New COVID Variant 'Omicron'

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Biden Calls Omicron Variant 'a Cause for Concern, not a Cause for Panic' - From ABC News