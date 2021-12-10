A university student in Florida has been arrested after allegedly sharing in a Snapchat group his plotted mass shooting on his campus using a folding gun.

According to The Hill via Yahoo News, Florida police arrested the student who allegedly planned the school shooting after two other students of the university reported the concerning messages he made on the popular social media apps.

Florida Student Arrested After Plotting a Mass Shooting on the University Where He Studies

Authorities said they executed the immediate arrest as the student's plan could have resulted in another tragedy just over a week after the Michigan high school shooting.

According to New York Post, the Daytona Beach Police Department arrested 19-year-old student John Hagins at his apartment near the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University campus early Thursday morning.

Hagins would be transferred to Volusia County Jail after processing. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge for an arraignment on Friday.

Mass Shooting in Florida University Stopped by Police After Receiving a Tip From Suspect's Classmates

Police said John Hagins had allegedly planned to carry out the mass shooting on Friday, the final day of classes before the university's winter break.

Authorities noted that they were able to foil the student's plan after some of his classmates alerted campus security about his threatening messages on Snapchat.

In the messages, the suspect allegedly revealed his plans to smuggle the folding gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition to the university by putting them inside his backpack.

Police said they found the gun, ammunition, and backpack inside Hagins' apartment. Hagins allegedly sold his car to purchase the firearm and ammunition.

The police have yet to determine how long the student had been hatching his alleged plan. Investigators were still trying to determine the motive for the shooting plot.

But they noted that John Hagins was in danger of failing classes and received a traffic violation on campus on Wednesday.

In a news conference, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young likened Hagins' plan to the 1999 school shooting at Columbine High School, which left 13 people dead.

The Daytona Beach police chief emphasized the importance of the two students reporting Hagins to law enforcement before he committed any violence.

Young said it was the way of combating what the country is currently experiencing. The police chief noted that most people who carry out shootings like this have friends and relatives who know their plans.

However, Young said they failed to bring it to the authorities' attention most of the time.

"So the credit truly goes to those two students that stepped up, came forward and brought this to our attention," he noted.

Young said Hagins "has already confessed" about his plan. He noted that the suspect "may want to claim it was all a joke," and he was not serious about it. But he said they do not find "anything funny about discussing a mass shooting on campus."

Due to his alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting, the Florida student has been charged with written threats to injure or kill, terrorism, and attempted first-degree homicide.

