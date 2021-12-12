The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack received a PowerPoint presentation from former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, detailing recommendations for Trump to declare a national security emergency to retain the presidency.

According to The Guardian, the presentation, dated January 5, detailed ways to stage a coup, which implied that Meadows was aware of efforts by the former president and his allies to stop President Joe Biden's certification on January 6.

Meadows turned over a version of the PowerPoint titled "Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 Jan." The former chief of staff reportedly received it in an email. A source familiar with the matter noted that it was 38 pages long.

The PowerPoint presentation cited an issue on national security, election fraud, and interference from other countries for Trump to declare or pursue in order to retain the presidency for a second term.

The presentation also cited tactics such as riots, threats, censorship, and looting, among others.

January 6 Capitol Attack Documents

Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said Mark Meadows has also turned over a January 5 email about having the National Guard "stand by," WSWS reported.

Some of the recommendations mentioned in the PowerPoint presentation were to declare a national emergency or declare electronic voting in all states invalid after the Senators, and Congress were briefed on foreign interference.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was also provided options to execute on January 6, such as seating Republican electors over the objections of Democrats in states where "fraud occurred."

Pence was also recommended to delay the certification to allow for a vetting and subsequent counting of only the legal paper ballots and reject Biden's electors. Pence reportedly declined to go ahead with such plans.

Donald Trump allegedly then pressed his lieutenants about how to stop Biden's certification from taking place, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump was recommended to declare a national emergency through claims that China and Venezuela had obtained control over the voting infrastructure in at least 28 states.

Former acting attorney general Jeff Rosen and his predecessor, Bill Bar, also determined that there was no evidence of voter fraud enough to change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Mark Meadows Providing the Powerpoint Presentation

A lawyer for Meadows, George J. Terwilliger III, said Meadows provided the document to the committee as he merely received it by email in his inbox and did nothing with it, The New York Times reported.

Terwilliger noted that the document was not covered by the executive privilege they were claiming. However, it was not yet clear who prepared the presentation. It reportedly appears to be based on the theories of Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, who is a Texas entrepreneur and self-described investor.

Pulitzer has appeared with retired Army colonel Phil Waldron on podcasts discussing election fraud. Waldron said he was not surprised that Meadows had received a version of the document. He noted that Meadows would have received the copy for situational awareness.

Mark Meadows has also turned over the cellphone he used on January 6 to his service provider, with more than 1,000 text messages in it.

