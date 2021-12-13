Singer John Legend got his arm inked on Sunday with a tattoo inspired by the drawing of her daughter Luna, as he proved to the world that he is a man of his word.

The singer took to his social media account to show that he was getting inked with the illustration drawn by the "All of Me" singer's daughter.

Legend took to Instagram stories to share a clip that he was getting his tattoo. The singer tagged Winter Stone and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, in the story as he got a bouquet of flowers inked in his arm.

Hollywood's go-to-tattoo artist Daniel Winter, also known as Winter Stone, tattooed the floral bouquet on the 'Ordinary People' singer's arm, which according to Legend was originally sketched by Luna, The Daily Mail reported.

READ NEXT: Chrissy Teigen Hits Back at Social Media Haters Criticizing Her Eyebrow Transplant

Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Bailed to Get the Tattoo

Legend got his bouquet tattoo after his wife, Chrissy Teigen, called him out, alleging the singer that he bailed to get his tattoos done, Page Six reported.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last week, Teigen said that Luna was drawing on them one night, and then her daughter quickly said that the butterfly she drew on her mother was the "best butterfly" she ever drew.

But it was not only Teigen who was Luna's sketchpad for that night because the five-year-old also drew a bouquet of flowers to his father's. Teigen said that John said that he will get his tattooed if Teigen would also do the same.

"He [John Legend] was like 'I'll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours,' and I was like 'Well I don't wanna say it but yours looked a lot better than mine," Teigen said in the interview, adding that she went to get the butterfly inked on her skin, but John did not get his done.

Teigen took to Instagram in June to post Luna's drawing that was inked in her arms.

John Legend's Defense on His Tattoo

John Legen also explained in an interview why he did not immediately get the drawing of her five-year-old daughter tattooed on his skin.

"Honestly, I just forgot all about it and Chrissy's appearance on 'Ellen' reminded me and I called up on our tattoo artist that did Chrissy's," John Legend said. The singer added also mentioned the same story his wife told Ellen about his daughter drawing a flower on his arm.

"I would say it's probably a better tattoo than Chrissy's, and so I have no right to refuse it, honestly," the singer underscored.

READ NEXT: Chrissy Teigen and Michael Costello Feud: Leona Lewis Sides with Teigen, Saying Costello Embarrassed Her

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: John Legend Bailed on Getting a Tattoo with Chrissy Teigen Drawn by Their Daughter - From TheEllenShow