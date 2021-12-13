California is putting back a statewide mask mandate on indoor settings for a month amid a new increase in COVID cases.

The officials announced the development on Monday, with Secretary of the State Health & Human Services Agency Dr. Mark Ghaly saying it will take effect from December 15 to January 15 next year, according to an ABC 7 News report.

Ghaly noted that many counties across the state already have the mask mandates in place. Meanwhile, the state rule will cover those counties that do not, composing about 50 percent of the state's population.

The health official added that even a 10 percent increase in indoor masking can reduce case transmission significantly.

Aside from the indoor mask mandate, California is also imposing tighter restrictions on unvaccinated people attending large public events.

Those who plan to attend an event with more than 1,000 people who cannot show their vaccination status should show proof of an antigen test within the previous 24 hours or a PCR test within the past 48 hours.

Ghaly noted that the testing results have faster turnaround times this time, with more tests available.

He noted that they know people are tired and hungry for normalcy. However, Ghaly said that science has shown that indoor masking can help prevent the virus from spreading further.

READ NEXT: Judge Discontinues U.S. Pres. Joe Biden's COVID Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors Nationwide

COVID Cases in California

The state health secretary said that COVID cases have increased by 47 percent since Thanksgiving, with the cases being concentrated at Inland of Empire, east of Los Angeles, and the vast Central Valley, according to The New York Times report. These locations have a smaller share of the population being vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County residents have been required to wear masks indoor for months since the emergence of the Delta variant.

State officials imposed a curfew and new stay-at-home orders last December in efforts to keep the hospital from being strained.

Last month, a judge challenged California's statewide requirement that students and staff wear face masks indoors, leaving the decision when it's safe to lift the mandate, according to The Mercury News report.

In July, two parent groups filed a lawsuit, which San Diego County Superior Court Judge Cynthia A. Freeland heard arguments in November. The parent groups, Reopen California Schools and Let Them Breathe, argued that the mask requirement was "not based on scientific evidence of need." They added that face coverings are "physically and mentally harmful to kids."

Judge Freeland disagreed and granted a demurrer sought by the state, ending the lawsuit effectively.

The judge also rejected the parent groups' argument that Gov. Gavin Newsom had abused his authority by making such a requirement under a declared state of emergency due to the pandemic.

The founder of Reopen California Schools, Jonathan Zachreson, said that they will continue to fight the mask mandate, which he described as "arbitrary and harmful."

The California Department of Health said that the mask requirement aligns with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department said in a statement dated July 13 that many of the state's school facilities cannot fully accommodate physical distancing.

READ MORE: More Than 5,000 Students in a Single Florida School District Quarantined or Isolated Due to COVID

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: CA reinstates indoor mask mandate for one month amid new COVID-19 increase - from ABC7





