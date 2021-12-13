The Pentagon on Monday confirmed that no military personnel will be charged on the botched Afghanistan drone attack that killed at least 10 civilians instead of members from the ISIS-K.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby revealed that senior commanders from the agency made their recommendation to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, The Daily Mail reported.

Kirby furthered that none of the recommendations given to Secretary Austin were about holding officers responsible for the drone attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

READ NEXT: Ex-Obama CIA Director Calls on Biden Administration to Investigate the Afghanistan Drone Strike

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Approves Pentagon Commanders' Recommendations

On Monday, Kirby also confirmed that Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the said recommendation given by the commanders of Pentagon, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the Pentagon press secretary, the review in the previous month left U.S. commanders to reprimand military officials over the Afghanistan drone attack if necessary. Furthermore, Kirby also pointed out that Secretary Austin also asked two top generals for recommendations on how to proceed after the fatal incident.

"I do not anticipate there being issues of personal accountability to be had with respect to the August 29 airstrike," the Pentagon press secretary highlighted.

Kirby added that the drone attack was a "breakdown in process and execution in the procedural event," and not a result of negligence, misconduct, and poor leadership.

One of the victims who died in the drone attack worked for a group called Nutrition and Education International (NEI), prompting its president and founder to question why no one will be held accountable for the deaths of the 10 civilians.

Although no military personnel will be charged over the Afghanistan drone attack, Kirby underscored that Pentagon is collaborating with the Nutrition and Education International (NEI) to "expeditiously" provide compensation payments to the surviving family members of the victims during the drone attack. However, Kirby failed to provide the specific amount to be given to the victim's families.

Pentagon's move came a month after the Air Force inspector general found no one criminally negligent on the fatal drone attack.

U.S. Air Force Inspector General Sami Said pointed out that the airstrike was an "honest mistake" that resulted from execution errors, just like "communication breakdowns."

The result of the investigation from the Air Force was widely criticized by rights groups such as American Civil Liberties Union, saying that the finding failed to provide "meaningful transparency and accountability for the wrongful killing of their loved ones."

Afghanistan Drone Strike

On August 29, the drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, mistakenly killed at least 10 civilians, including an innocent aid worker and seven children.

A report from New York Times identified the aid worker killed in the attack as Zemari Ahmadi, who worked for a charity group based in Pasadena, California, known as NEI.

Ahmadi was believed to be an ISIS terrorist who loaded explosives in a car to strike the Kabul Airport, the location where the U.S. military attempted to flee from Afghanistan.

U.S. officials also claimed that Ahmadi's car was filled with a "substantial amount" of explosives, but security footage from Ahmadi's workplace revealed that he loaded his car with water containers.

The 10 civilians killed in the Kabul drone attack were not the only Afghans who died because of the method. Since January of 2004, the U.K.'s Bureau of Investigative Journalism estimated between more than 4,000 to 10,000 people who died due to drones in Afghanistan, including 300 to 909 civilians.

READ NEXT: Drone Strike Kills Senior Al Qaeda Leader in Syria , U.S. Officials Say

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH:

Afghanistan: Drone Strike Killed 10 Civilians in Kabul, US Acknowledges - From Al Jazeera English