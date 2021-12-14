The former Donald Trump aide, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted that the former president was likely angered by his ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows for turning over more than 9,000 documents to the House select committee probing Capitol riot.

Grisham tweeted that the former president's anger level "has got to be through the roof right now," according to a Business Insider report.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the panel leading the Capitol probe, read out text messages on Monday night pertaining to the January 6 incident. The text messages were from Donald Trump Jr. and some Fox News hosts, who were urging Meadows to have Trump condemn the rioters.

Trump Jr. said in one of his text messages that Trump has got to "condemn this shit ASAP." He added that the situation has gone too far and gotten out of hand.

Aside from the revealed text messages, Trump was also reportedly angry with Meadows after he wrote in his memoir that Trump tested positive, later negative for COVID before his first in-person debate with U.S. President Joe Biden in September 2020.

Meadows then reversed direction and defied the committee's demand that he sit and testify in front of them.

Grisham translated this to Trump being "pissed" about Meadow's book, and the former chief of staff is doing "all he can to get back in his good graces."

READ NEXT: Donald Trump Jr. Begged Mark Meadows to Urge His Father to Stop Capitol Riot, Texts Reveal

Stephanie Grisham on Capitol Riot Probe

Grisham had also commented on the former White House chief strategist's, Steve Bannon, contempt of Congress indictment.

The former Trump aide said that Bannon will "absolutely" see his indictment as a "badge of honor," according to another Business Insider report.

Grisham earlier said in a CNN appearance that the former president would still instruct all aides to "stall" in cooperating with the select committee. She said that she is very glad that it is happening, hoping that it will have many others getting subpoenaed.

She added that she is "glad" the Justice Department decided to do what they did with Bannon.

Grisham said that the events that took place on January 6 made her sick and it was the day that she resigned. She released a memoir entitled "I'll Take Your Questions Now," which detailed her time serving the Trump White House.

Capitol Riot Probe and Mark Meadows

The full House is eyeing to vote on Tuesday on a measure to hold Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress over his defiance of a subpoena issued by the select committee, according to a CNBC report.

If the measure were to pass, Meadows' case would be referred to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution.

Select committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said that he has no desire to be seeking consideration of this contempt referral. However, it does not excuse Meadows' behavior.

Thompson said that they have been more than fair and that the former chief of staff brought "this situation on himself."

Trump has earlier sued to block the National Archives from sending a series of White House records to the January 6 committee, claiming executive privilege.

Biden waived the privilege over those documents while a federal district court judge and a panel of three federal appeals court judges have shut down Trump's claims of privilege.

READ MORE: House January 6 Committee Examines Mark Meadows' PowerPoint Presentation Detailing Donald Trump's Plan to Retain Presidency

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Full Stephanie Grisham: 'I Don't Want [Trump] To Run Again' - from NBC News





