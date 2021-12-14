Elon Musk clapped back against Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday after the Democrat accused him of "freeloading" and not paying his taxes.

Warren's criticism came after Time Magazine named Elon Musk "Person of the Year," as she was not impressed by the publication's move, Independent reported.

The two took to social media to address each other, as they took turns criticizing each other.

Elon Musk Responds to Senator Elizabeth Warren's Tax Criticism

The exchange of words between the senator and the businessman happened on Twitter, as Elizabeth Warren quoted an article from the Boston Globe talking about Musk named as Time's "Person of the Year."

The Democratic senator paired the article with a caption accusing the Tesla CEO as a "freeloader."

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

"Let's change the rigged tax code so the "Person of the Year" will pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else," Warren said in her tweet.

The senator did not tag the billionaire in her tweet, but Musk saw what Warren posted on Tuesday, as he quickly called her "Senator Karen."

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

"You remind me of the when I was a kid and my friend's angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason... Please don't call on me, Senator Karen," Musk underscored.

The billionaire also urged the senator to "Stop projecting," as he quoted a FOX news article about Warren. New York Post noted that the opinion article the billionaire included in his tweet was about the Massachusetts Democrat lying about having Native American heritage to benefit from affirmative policies.

And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Musk went on to say that if Warren opened her eyes for two seconds, the Democrat would realize that he will pay "more taxes than any American in history this year."

When someone makes it big in America—millionaire big, billionaire big, Person of the Year big—part of it has to include paying it forward so the next kid can get a chance, too. https://t.co/OQUYXf5kIq — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 13, 2021

However, Senator Warren was not yet done on criticizing the billionaire, as the Democrat quoted another tweet from American for Tax Fairness on Tuesday, showing an edited cover section of Time Magazine with the big word "TAX ME" in front of his photo.

Elon Musk Taxes

According to ProPublica in June, Elon Musk paid $680,000 in federal income taxes in 2015. He then paid $65,000 in 2017. Furthermore, the organization highlighted that the Tesla CEO did not pay his taxes for 2018 because he only had assets and not earnings, The Hill reported.

Warren was not the only one who reacted to Musk being Time's "Person of the Year" as Representative Pramila Jayapal also expressed her thoughts in a statement.

"We can't believe Time Magazine just named Elon Musk its 'Person of the Year'... the richest person in the world and yet he avoids paying taxes while working families struggle to put food on the table and pay rent," Jayapal said.

According to Times, the "Person of the Year" is not an award, but it recognizes any individual who had the "most influence" on the events of the year, even though it is for good or for ill will.

Other personalities such as Greta Thunberg, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden, Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Mark Zuckerberg were also named "Person of the Year" by Time magazine in the past.

