Vice President Kamala Harris said she will not be distracted by the negative headlines and criticisms she has been getting, as she called them "ridiculous."

In an interview with San Francisco Chronicle published on Sunday, Harris said the criticisms were part of being a "high-profile" target in the Biden administration, New York Post reported.

"There is nothing about this job that is supposed to be easy," Kamala Harris noted.

Kamala Harris Blasts 'Ridiculous' Reports About Her

It can be recalled that Kamala Harris was criticized for spending more than $500 on cookware while she was on a trip to France last month. Other reports described her as a "bully," claiming that the vice president's behavior is behind the exodus of high-level staffers from her office.

On Sunday, Harris talked about these news headlines, particularly her buying a pot on her way to the airport, calling it "ridiculous." The vice president bashed the report from getting out after "a very significant and highly successful bilateral meeting in France."

Harris said that their meeting in France tackled issues on national security, climate, international norms, and "rules of everything from cyber to space."

Aside from talking about headlines, the vice president also brushed off several criticisms about her performance.

Harris faced several criticisms with the public, like in June, for laughing when a reporter asked her if she would visit the border after President Joe Biden tapped her to lead the White House efforts in addressing the causes of migration in the U.S.

"If something is coming to me, it's because it needs to be addressed and because by definition, it's not going to be easy," Harris noted, adding that if the issues coming at her were easy, then "it would have been handled" before it comes to her.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki earlier came to Harris' defense. Psaki said "right-wing" politicians were targeting the vice president and criticizing her because she is the first woman and the first woman of color to assume the second-highest role in the government.

"I think there's no question that the type of attacks - the attacks on her certainly, being the first she is many times over, is a part of that," Psaki noted.

Despite the criticisms, Kamala Harris on Sunday said she would love to travel around the country more next year.

"I have always felt that my responsibility as an elected leader is going out to the people, especially when their needs must be addressed and they must know that they are being seen and being heard," the vice president noted.

Former Kamala Harris Staff Claims Her Office Aides Face 'Soul Destroying Criticisms'

A former staff of Kamala Harris recently said her office aides had to endure a "constant amount of soul-destroying criticism."

According to The Washington Post, some former staffers, who worked for Harris before she assumed the vice presidency, expressed concerns about what they discovered while working for Harris years ago.

One of the issues was reportedly Harris' refusal to analyze briefing materials prepared by employees. As a result, the vice president would allegedly scold her employees if she appeared to be unprepared.

Another former staff also told The Post that it was clear that "you're not was not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work."

The staffer noted that aside from the constant amount of "soul-destroying criticisms," staffers also have to put up with the vice president's lack of confidence.

"So you're constantly sort of propping up a bully, and it's not really clear why," the staff added.

