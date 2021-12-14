Stephen Curry is considered a sniper beyond the arc. On Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, he officially became the greatest 3-point shooter ever to play basketball as he drained the record-breaking shot in front of previous record holders.

Steph Curry Snatches 3-Point Record of Ray Allen

According to Bleacher CBS Sports, the Golden State Warriors' superstar made the distinction even more official as he surpassed the record of Ray Allen, who sits among the audience watching the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks match.

Aside from Allen, previous record holder and now turned commentator Reggie Miller was also present in the building. Miller could be seen filming the moment of Curry, an experience that he could relate to when he made it in Chicago during his playing games in the NBA.

Moreover, Curry passed Allen to become the NBA's all-time leader with 2,974 career 3-pointers. Curry entered the game just two 3-pointers away from breaking the record and made the historic basket with 7:34 left in the first quarter despite the defense of Knicks Forward Alec Burks.

Stephen Curry Gets Emotional, Speechless on Being the '3-Point King'

Steph Curry's accomplishment is considered by many as remarkable, considering that it took Allen a total of 1,300 career games to set the previous mark.

Curry broke the record in just his 789th career game, adding to his long list of NBA 3-point-related records. Curry also holds the record of most 3-pointers made in a single season (402).

Also, he has the most games with double-digit 3-pointers (22), including career 3-pointers per game (3.8), and the most 3s in a calendar month (96).

Meanwhile, Steph Curry said earlier this season that he was speechless after he heard that he was already near the record. Curry added during an interview that it was not just the record but also the caveat of hoop heads who knew the importance of volume and efficiency.

