The Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James praised his on-court rival and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry as the Dubs' star nears the record for the most three-pointers made in the history of the NBA.

According to Bleacher Report, the 36-year-old Lakers superstar LeBron James shared during an interview on Friday that they were all witnesses to what Steph Curry has done in his career. The King also praised Curry for his playing style that changed the way the players in the league play.

"He's a once-in-a-lifetime basketball player," James told reporters Friday.

The Warriors' main man Stephen Curry currently has 2,964 threes under his belt. Curry stands nine triples behind the current record holder Ray Allen who had 2,973 triples throughout his career in the NBA.

Fans expected that Curry would break the record heading into the Warriors' road game Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, but he failed to break the record.

However, there was no doubt that the triggerman would breach the record with a lot of games remaining this season.

LeBron Excited to Congratulate Stephen Curry on Breaking Ray Allen's Record

Aside from the amazing shooting performance of Curry, fans and players in the league were amazed about the impending record-breaking moment because of how quickly the 33-year-old Curry has reached the top of the list.

The sniper Ray Allen played a total of 1,300 regular-season games during his Hall of Fame career to get the record, but Curry only played 786 games to go the distance and a few additional games to snatch the record.

Moreover, James said that he is happy for his longtime friendly rival because of the type of person he is off the court.

James said that Curry is a great man, and he wished that he could be there to congratulate him. The King added that he would be one of the guys in the league that would congratulate Steph on social media.

The Lakers superstar shared that he knew how his former teammate Ray Allen put into work why he held the outstanding record.

However, if there was one guy who could pass Allen's record, for him, it would be Steph.

He added that he knew that Ray would be grateful that it would be such a guy like Curry who could break his accomplishment.

Furthermore, James and Curry faced off in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 through 2018. The Golden State Warriors took down James' team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in three of those matchups, but LeBron had the trophy on what sports fans and analysts consider as the greatest comeback in sports history in 2016.

Despite the rivalry of LeBron and Curry, there was clearly no bad blood between the two of the best players in league history.

WATCH: LeBron on Steph Curry: "If there's one guy in NBA that can make 16 3's, it's Steph Curry." -NBA Today

