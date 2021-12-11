California prosecutors on Thursday charged a mother with two misdemeanors after she allegedly instructed her daughter to punch another player during a basketball game last month.

According to The Hill, the District Attorney's Office in Orange County charged Latira Shonty Hunt, 44, a resident of La Puente, with one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In a press release, the DA's office said the California woman faces a maximum sentence of one year if convicted on all counts. The incident happened during a high-school basketball tournament on November 7 at the Maps Sports Facility in Garden Grove.

NBC Los Angeles reported that Hunt's daughter was caught on camera punching the other team's player while on the court. Before it happened, Hunt allegedly shouted at her daughter, "You better hit her for that," after her daughter interacted with the other player.

The rival player reportedly collapsed on the court following the assault. The victim reported a concussion and filed a police report after the incident.

Basketball Player Is Daughter of Former NBA Player

Kevin Hahn, the attorney for the victim, told KRON 4 that he has never seen anything like that in a girl's basketball game.

In the press release, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that the California mother's encouragement of violence was "unconscionable." Spitzer noted that a win at all costs mentality that was "completely devoid of fair play, respect, and civility is disgusting."

He said parents have the fundamental responsibility to raise their children to be good human beings who treat others with kindness and humanity.

Spitzer noted that competitive greatness was something that should be encouraged, "but encouraging violence against a rival player is criminal."

Meanwhile, former Chicago Bulls player Corey Benjamin, the girl's father, issued an apology after seeing the video of the game.

"I apologize to all of those who have been impacted and hurt by the actions of my daughter as well as those of her mother... I am here for your family and wish only the best for you," Benjamin told NBC Los Angeles.

Benjamin said he was shocked and disappointed at his daughter's behavior, adding that it was not a reflection of his family's values and standards.

He noted that this is not how he raised his daughter. The former NBA player said his daughter's action does not "exemplify the values, character, and spirit of sportsmanship that the game of basketball requires."

Benjamin admitted that her daughter made a mistake "that she will need to make right." Benjamin said he's committed to getting her daughter any help she may need and "support her in taking accountability for her conduct."

