Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed that he had already given his basketball blueprint to his son, Bronny James.

On Saturday, James was spotted at Staples Center with some familiar stars in the NBA, watching his son and Sierra Canyon defeat his alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary's in The Chosen-1's Invitational, a basketball showcase event.

The King and Soon to be Prince of NBA

According to Bleacher Report, LeBron "Bronny" James, Jr., now in his junior year of high school basketball with the Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers, has scored 19 points in the 71-53 win during the Chosen-1's game.

According to LeBron James, his eldest son's dream was to play in the NBA. The King has expressed hope that Bronny would eventually become a professional basketball player.

"He has my support and my blueprint," James noted. With health and a little bit of luck, The King said he and his son could achieve "the ultimate thing" of making a "father and son" duo in the NBA that would be the first of its kind in the league.

On Monday, LeBron James reiterated his desire to share the floor with his son. James said he still thinks about playing alongside Bronny in the NBA, but he admitted they have "a long time" to go before that could happen.

LeBron James Chased by Father Time

247Sports, an American network of websites that focuses on college football and basketball standouts, ranked the 17-year-old Bronny as a four-star recruit and the No. 5 overall player in California in the class of 2023.

LeBron James, who is in his 19th season in the NBA and will turn 37 on December 30, would likely have to continue playing into his 40s and stay in the league for years if he wanted to overlap with his son.

The King has been able to stay healthy throughout most of his professional basketball career, but he has already dealt with a number of injuries in recent seasons.

The groin injury he suffered after slipping during the game against the Warriors in 2018 caused him to miss 27 games in the 2018-19 season. It was his first major injury during his first season in Los Angeles.

He also suffered an injury when the Lakers faced the Hawks. Atlanta forward Solomon Hill dove for a loose ball and collided with James, which caused him to miss games.

So far this season, LeBron James missed 12 games with ankle and abdominal injuries that placed the Lakers in a tight position at the 8th rank in the Western Conference.

Furthermore, LeBron James and the Lakers would need to bounce back from Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics.

