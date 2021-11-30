The "Ball brothers" had already battled three times in the NBA, and in their first meeting this season, Lonzo Ball won the head-to-head matchup against his brother LaMelo.

According to Sporting News, the Ball brothers faced three times in their NBA career, and Lonzo won twice in their match-up.

Lonzo Ball vs. LaMelo Ball in Chicago

The Chicago Bulls took the latest battle of the Ball brothers after Lonzo boosted the stellar performance displayed by their big man Nikola Vucevic to get the 133-119 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

The whole Chicago squad shot a season-high 59.6% from the field and had five of their players score in double figures. Aside from Vucevic, who had a season-best 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, and Lonzo Ball contributed 16 points and dished 8 assists.

Zach LaVine, who was placed on a game-time decision because of an illness, finished the high-intensity game with 25 points.

With patriarch LaVar Ball watching and wearing a black hat that read "I Told You So," Lonzo Ball helped the Chicago Bulls get back on track after dropping three of their four games.

Chicago Bulls Secure Win at Home Over Charlotte Hornets

During an interview, Lonzo Ball said he was playing to win and pointed out that he was still the big brother at the end of the day. He added that it was important for him and his team to stack their wins.

On the other hand, his younger brother, LaMelo, shared that he and Lonzo had been talking about the NBA since they were little boys. The rising star said that going out on the NBA stage and playing against each other was always a dream come true for him.

The jam-packed United Center with a crowd of 21,366 roared every time the Ball brothers matched up early on in the game.

However, it was obvious for fans that Lonzo or LaMelo have been guarding each other since they were kids because they knew each other's play style.

Lonzo Ball shared that they were obviously brothers, and it was all love between the two of them off the court, but on the court, Lonzo clarified that he got a job to do, and his brother also got a job to do.

Meanwhile, Terry Rozier scored 31 points, and Gordon Hayward had 22 for the Hornets. But despite the efforts of the Charlotte team, they dropped to 0-2 on their four-game trip.

Charlotte trimmed a 23-point deficit down to four on Hayward's cutting layup with 7:31 left in the game, but Chicago Bulls responded with a 9-0 run to secure the game at home.

Vucevic sparked the decisive stretch with a layup. The 6-foot-10 center displayed his range in the game and went 6 for 6 from 3-point range in his highest-scoring game so far this season. He averaged 11.8 points on 36% shooting in his previous six games.

