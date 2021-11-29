After an altercation with Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart, LeBron James came back strong in their second meeting this season, carrying the Los Angeles Lakers to another victory, 110-106.

LeBron James Drops Big Numbers in First Meeting Against Isaiah Stewart Since Their Ejection

According to CBS Sports, the LA Lakers' main man dropped 33 points, nine assists and let his numbers speak for itself after meeting the man who gave him his first career suspension for the first time since the altercation.

The King made sure that there would be no confrontations with Isaiah Stewart at Staples Center while leading the purple and gold squad to secure another win against the Pistons on Sunday night.

The Pistons' big man, Isaiah Stewart, was booed by the crowd inside the Staples, but he appeared to have no significant interactions with James.

After both players were ejected from the teams' meeting in Detroit a week earlier for an ugly altercation, the players showed no signs of any bad blood between the two of them.

James was ejected when he hit Stewart in the face while they battled for the ball in a rebounding position.

Stewart could avoid the suspension and the ejection but he repeatedly attempted to charge at James in the aftermath which prompted officials to toss him out in the game.

The league slapped James with a one-game suspension, while Stewart got a two-game ban after his behavior.

Despite the statement of James, saying that he did not mean to hit the Pistons' big man and it was an accidental play, Stewart kept the pot stirring Friday by saying that he was not buying that James' blow had been accidental.

Stewart had five points and six rebounds in 27 minutes of action in the rematch against James.

LeBron James Leads 'Lakers 360' Show at Staples Against Pistons

The King's co-stars, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis also showed up in the occasion. Westbrook had 25 points and nine assists, while AD added 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers to secure the win at home. They returned to .500 after their second win over Detroit this season.

On the other hand, Pistons' Jerami Grant scored 32 points and this year's No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham had 15 points and 11 rebounds but still the Pistons suffered their sixth straight loss this season.

Detroit followed up its 11-point loss to the Clippers at Staples Center on Friday by being more competitive against Los Angeles' other team, but they fell short in the final minutes of the game after The King took over.

However, the Lakers were not able to sustain any significant stretch of good play this season. The Pistons caught them off guard and close out the gap to 97-91 with 5:48 left with a 13-2 run.

Grant's free throws cut the lead to 108-104 with 16.7 seconds left, but the Lakers hung on to their lead established by LeBron's playmaking and scoring.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

