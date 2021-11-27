The NBA fined Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James $15,000 for making an obscene gesture while he was still on the court in Wednesday's overtime win against the Indiana Pacers.

Coming back from his first career suspension, The King dropped 39 points during the game, including 17 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to get the 124-116 victory for LA Lakers.

According to The Athletic, the league announced that superstar LeBron James was fined $15,000 after he used the "big balls" dance made famous by Sam Cassell after draining a 3-pointer during the game against Indiana Pacers.

Aside from the gesture, James was also warned for using profane language in his postgame interview after the victory in Indiana when discussing the suspension or league-imposed discipline.

The obscene gesture pointed out by the league occurred with 1:17 remaining in the fourth period. During the overtime period of the game, LeBron James had two fans sitting courtside kicked out for using inappropriate language.

He did not elaborate on what the fans said directly to him, but he mentioned that there was a difference between cheering for your favorite team and crossing the line.

The NBA superstar noted that obscene gestures and words would not be tolerated. James also said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," while not revealing what exactly happened.

LeBron James Puts on a Show Against Indiana Pacers; Says Isaiah Stewart Hit Was An Accident

Playing in Indiana on Wednesday night was the first game of LeBron James after the one-game suspension imposed by the league for accidentally hitting Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart on the face with an elbow and a closed fist during the game last Sunday.

James has a big night in Indiana. Apart from the 39 points, The King also dropped five rebounds and six assists. He scored eight of the Lakers' 12 points in overtime. In that span of his scoring barrage, he drained two five 3-pointers, nailing the coffin of the Indiana Pacers.

Due to the absence of big man Anthony Davis, The King played as the center for the purple and gold squad. James won the battle against Pacers' big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner in the paint by not allowing them to crush the backboard.

He also orchestrated the Lakers' offense by switching the defenders in pick-and-rolls. James forced the switches to allow him to beat Sabonis inside and outside of the paint.

After the win in Indiana, LeBron James clarified that his hit on Stewart was accidental, and he has not been able to talk to him since the incident. He added that the ejection was the right call, but he questioned the one-game suspension to him.

Despite the clarification statement said by LeBron James, the Pistons' big man said he was not buying the statement of The King that it was only an accident.

Isaiah Stewart returned to his team Friday for their game against the Los Angeles Clippers after he served a two-game suspension for his actions.

While speaking with media members about the incident for the first time, Stewart made it clear that he thought it was purposeful, adding that he would not again be addressing the situation, CBS Sports reported.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

