Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James silenced the Indiana Pacers and its fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

The King had a busy night against the Indiana Pacers as he did not only have a battle against the players but also with the crowd.

According to Indy Star, aside from hitting clutch 3-pointers late in regulation and overtime, LeBron James also had a couple ejected from their courtside seats. The King dropped 39 points, including 17 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to get the 124-116 victory for LA Lakers.

LeBron James Gets Indiana Pacers Fans Ejected

There was another LA Lakers and LeBron James game and another pair of ejections, but it was no longer the players who were involved this time. While the Lakers and Pacers were battling in overtime, James suddenly talked to a referee while pointing to two fans sitting courtside.

After a brief discussion with the game officials, the referee called a security officer, who asked the fans to get out of their seats and escorted them as they left the floor because of James' request.

LeBron unhappy with some fans courtside in Indiana pic.twitter.com/1Ud3B69G1E — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 25, 2021

However, the female fan was apparently not upset by the decision to eject them at the arena. As the couple left the floor, the female fan even made a pouting face and crybaby motion in James' direction.

The officials did not mention what triggered LeBron James to be upset. There was no obvious incident like throwing an object or coming on the court that happened in Indiana. Sports analysts shared that one of the fans must have said something foul to the Lakers star, which prompted him to call the game officials for assistance.

But TMZ reported that the NBA superstar said after the game that obscene gestures and words would not be tolerated. James noted that "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," while not revealing what exactly happened.

Before LeBron James talked to the referee, he was standing on that side of the court while guarding Domantas Sabonis and was only a few feet away from the fans who ended up getting tossed out of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

LeBron James Reminds Indiana Pacers Crowd He's Still 'The King'

Despite the possible foul words thrown by the fans, LeBron James reminded the crowd in Indiana who The King is and displayed an impressive performance.

Even he came off a one-game suspension for hitting the Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart, and the absence of co-star Anthony Davis, who was sidelined due to an illness, James was hot against the Indiana Pacers.

The King stepped up to deliver his best performance so far this season. LeBron James finished the night with a season-high 39 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two blocks.

Due to the absence of Davis, James played as the center of the Lakers against the Pacers' big lineup. The King did his best to limit the production of Pacers' Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner in the paint.

Furthermore, James came up with some big plays down the stretch in regulation and the extension. He scored seven straight points for the Lakers in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Lakers came back from a 12-point deficit to force an OT and win in the extra frame. LeBron James outscored the Pacers by himself, 8-4. The Lakers are now back to .500 at 10-10 after their win over the Indiana Pacers.

