Los Angeles Clippers' star Paul George forced overtime against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday after he nailed a game-tying corner triple, but his squad ran out of gas in the extension period, 112-104.

The matchup between the two franchises that met in the postseason's first round in the last two years was notable.

Fans inside the Staples Center watching the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks witnessed another playoff-like battle.

According to Los Angeles Times, after sitting in the Mavs' last three games with a sprained knee and ankle, the Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic again exhibited another stellar performance in Staples Center.

Doncic showed his step-back three-pointers and improbable jumpers, making Los Angeles his second home as he looked comfortable operating on the floor.

Doncic and LA Clippers reserve Terance Mann had another confrontation to their charged history together that dates back two years ago.

The matchup between the two teams was capped in the regulation by the LA Clippers star Paul George, who put his name in the discussion for NBA's most valuable player by sinking a three-pointer from the corner with only a few tenths of a second remaining on the game clock to force an extension.

George turned to those in the first row and slapped hands with anyone within reach before Mann barreled him over with a hug after he sunk the game-tying triple.

Paul George Hits Game-Tying Three-Pointer to Force Overtime, Ends Up It Was Their Last Shot of The Night

The game-tying three was Paul George's first three-pointer of the night, but it was also the Clippers' last basket. The Clippers team missed all of their seven shots in the overtime to lose 112-104 against the Dallas Mavericks and fall to 10-8 in the Western Conference standings.

PG13 scored 26 points, and his co-star Clippers guard Reggie Jackson added 31 points, which was his most in 133 career games with the LA team. However, the Clippers committed an overall 19 turnovers.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue described the team's turnovers as "terrible," and he pointed it out on the bad offensive spacing and improper execution of double teams on Luka Doncic. The defense executed by the Clippers left too many open shooters for Mavs, which contributed to the win.

"They pretty much picked us apart. Off the trap so I'll take the blame for that," Lue said.

Moreover, Doncic scored a total of 26 points for Dallas that moved to 10-7 in the standings. The Slovenian star did not draw another foul after he received his fourth foul early in the second half.

The Mavericks made one of their first 14 three-pointers, but the squad from Dallas finished 12 for 39, a turnaround that fueled a rally from down 11 points.

Also, Luka Doncic's co-star big man Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points. "The Unicorn" imposed his will in the overtime period to get the win in Los Angeles.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

